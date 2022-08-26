ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Allen Greene stepping away from role as Auburn athletic director

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Allen Greene is stepping down as Auburn’s athletic director, according to a statement released by the school.

Greene, 45, plans on taking “the next step” in his professional journey and was going into the final months of his contract. His exit comes shortly before the start of the 2022 college football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVP6o_0hX62Ayf00
Auburn University athletic director Allen Greene will be stepping away from his position.
Todd Van Emst photo via AP

“I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward,” Greene said in the statement . “I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

Greene played baseball for Notre Dame and had a four-year career within the Yankees’ minor league farm system. He later transitioned to the athletics industry and was eventually poached by Auburn from the University of Buffalo in January 2018.

Greene inherited a dysfunctional Auburn football program that he wasn’t able to fully fix. The Auburn athletic director canned Guz Malzahn and replaced him with Bryan Harsin, who led the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his first season and was generally seen as an unpopular hire.

Greene’s time at the helm, though, did lead to success in other Auburn programs. The Tigers went to the College World Series twice and notched their first-ever berth into the men’s basketball Final Four in 2019.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn athletics to the next level,” Auburn’s university president Christopher Roberts said in a statement .

“In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our university.”

