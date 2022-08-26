ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GET FIT FRIDAY: VACATION TIPS WITH BRITT DANIELS

By Jackie Paige
 4 days ago

Summertime means vacation time!  How do you maintain your health and fitness goals while still having fun on vacation?  Trainer and owner of Prophet Fitness, Britt Daniels, joins coach Jackie Paige with a few helpful tips!

Follow Britt now on Instagram or visit his website to get more fitness tips!

