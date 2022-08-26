1 coach, 2 schools, 3 teams: TJ Thiebaut splits time among Pueblo's athletes

TJ Thiebaut says he's "really good at managing my time."

He's putting that trait to the test this year, adding head coaching duties for Pueblo Central High School's boys soccer team to his head coaching duties with Pueblo South's girls soccer and basketball programs.

While some might think there isn’t enough time in a year to coach all three sports, the 29-year-old Thiebaut is used to a full schedule. A former multisport athlete himself, Thiebaut graduated from South and played college soccer at Metro State Denver for one year where he was named freshman player of the year. He then returned home to play at Colorado State University Pueblo.

While still working on his master’s degree in business, Thiebaut began his coaching career with the Pueblo Rangers U8 team. From there he began coaching various levels of club teams until an opportunity arose for him to coach at the high school level.

He applied for a position in 2016 at South for the girls' soccer program where he took over for his sister Katie (Thiebaut) Harshman. In 2021, he was asked to take over the girls' basketball program from Shannon Patterson when she resigned.

Coaching two sports at the same high school isn’t the strangest thing in the world. Coaches commonly double up on their duties to help the school out. But Thiebaut said he enjoys the challenge so much that he thought he could add another to the list.

“I have a lot of support from my family,” Thiebaut said. “It keeps me feeling young, and I have the energy, I want to give back to the youth as much as I can.”

Earlier this year, he learned that Central’s boys soccer coaching position was open. He knew that he could do it and had the support of South Athletic Director Jarrett Sweckard. After applying and getting the job, Thiebaut has the unique title of head coach at two different schools.

As he's still maintaining a full-time job with the Colorado Department of Transportation, time management is going to be big for Thiebaut. But he said he's up for the challenge.

“I'm really good at managing my time,” he said. “I was able to coach and play and go to school and work, so I was just really good at it.”

A big reason why Thiebaut wanted to take on the head coaching job for the Wildcats is that he wanted to bring consistency to the program. After several years of subpar seasons, he hopes to develop the program into a major player in Pueblo soccer.

“I really felt like it was a great opportunity for me to coach them, and really give this program some consistency,” he said.

Another reason why Thiebaut wanted to coach at Central is that he will get the opportunity to coach his nephews for the first time.

Thiebaut said he tries to live by the motto of being a “players' coach.” He tries to take a bit from the lessons he's learned from all the coaches he has had over the years and all the coaches he has worked alongside.

When he combines all these, he comes up with a technique that he hopes is player friendly. He focuses more on the individual he is dealing with rather than trying to make the whole team adjust to one style.

“I try to look at each kid individually rather than as a whole because not everyone is identical,” he said. “Some people need a ‘good job’ and some people need the fire lit under them.”

Thiebaut hopes to build up habits that his student-athletes will be able to use for the rest of their lives. It's not just about getting them ready to play a game, it's about getting them ready for life. He hopes to create a culture of more than just winning at Central.

“It's more about overall learning, rather than just winning,” he said. “There is so much beyond the game itself that we are trying to teach the kids.”

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca