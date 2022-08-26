ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

1 coach, 2 schools, 3 teams: TJ Thiebaut splits time among Pueblo's athletes

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6Swi_0hX61rSL00

TJ Thiebaut says he's "really good at managing my time."

He's putting that trait to the test this year, adding head coaching duties for Pueblo Central High School's boys soccer team to his head coaching duties with Pueblo South's girls soccer and basketball programs.

While some might think there isn’t enough time in a year to coach all three sports, the 29-year-old Thiebaut is used to a full schedule. A former multisport athlete himself, Thiebaut graduated from South and played college soccer at Metro State Denver for one year where he was named freshman player of the year. He then returned home to play at Colorado State University Pueblo.

While still working on his master’s degree in business, Thiebaut began his coaching career with the Pueblo Rangers U8 team. From there he began coaching various levels of club teams until an opportunity arose for him to coach at the high school level.

He applied for a position in 2016 at South for the girls' soccer program where he took over for his sister Katie (Thiebaut) Harshman. In 2021, he was asked to take over the girls' basketball program from Shannon Patterson when she resigned.

Coaching two sports at the same high school isn’t the strangest thing in the world. Coaches commonly double up on their duties to help the school out. But Thiebaut said he enjoys the challenge so much that he thought he could add another to the list.

“I have a lot of support from my family,” Thiebaut said. “It keeps me feeling young, and I have the energy, I want to give back to the youth as much as I can.”

Earlier this year, he learned that Central’s boys soccer coaching position was open. He knew that he could do it and had the support of South Athletic Director Jarrett Sweckard. After applying and getting the job, Thiebaut has the unique title of head coach at two different schools.

As he's still maintaining a full-time job with the Colorado Department of Transportation, time management is going to be big for Thiebaut. But he said he's up for the challenge.

“I'm really good at managing my time,” he said. “I was able to coach and play and go to school and work, so I was just really good at it.”

A big reason why Thiebaut wanted to take on the head coaching job for the Wildcats is that he wanted to bring consistency to the program. After several years of subpar seasons, he hopes to develop the program into a major player in Pueblo soccer.

“I really felt like it was a great opportunity for me to coach them, and really give this program some consistency,” he said.

Another reason why Thiebaut wanted to coach at Central is that he will get the opportunity to coach his nephews for the first time.

Thiebaut said he tries to live by the motto of being a “players' coach.” He tries to take a bit from the lessons he's learned from all the coaches he has had over the years and all the coaches he has worked alongside.

When he combines all these, he comes up with a technique that he hopes is player friendly. He focuses more on the individual he is dealing with rather than trying to make the whole team adjust to one style.

“I try to look at each kid individually rather than as a whole because not everyone is identical,” he said. “Some people need a ‘good job’ and some people need the fire lit under them.”

Thiebaut hopes to build up habits that his student-athletes will be able to use for the rest of their lives. It's not just about getting them ready to play a game, it's about getting them ready for life. He hopes to create a culture of more than just winning at Central.

“It's more about overall learning, rather than just winning,” he said. “There is so much beyond the game itself that we are trying to teach the kids.”

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Construction of a new football stadium at a Colorado Springs high school starting soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 1,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be built at a Colorado Springs high school in the coming months. Sierra High School made the announcement this week, following the passage of a bond in 2018. The stadium will feature bleachers, a new turf field, resurfaced track and updated lighting. Construction is expected to start in December or January with the goal of completing it by Aug. 1, 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

Birth Announcement: Eliza Shamus Walsh

Mike and Leisha Walsh are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter ELIZA SHAMUS WALSH born on August 22, 2022 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. The beautiful baby girl was delivered by Dr. Kruti Patel at 3:52 PM weighing in at 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Kip and Dawna Peck of Eads, Colorado. Paternal grandmother is Lisa Walsh of Eads, Colorado. Baby Eliza was welcomed home by three siblings including Trinity Walsh, Alexys Walsh and Jaidyn Walsh.
KKTV

Small Colorado high school asks for help to bring back marching band

RYE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado high school is asking for help as they try to bring back their marching band. According to a news release issued on Tuesday from D-70, Rye High School’s Music Director is rebuilding the marching band from scratch but will need about $20,000 to do so.
RYE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
KKTV

Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two students are facing charges after allegedly making threats against two Colorado Springs schools. The students are in two separate districts and each made a threat on social media against their respective school, police said Monday. In both cases, the posts depicted guns -- one of which would be confirmed to be real -- and in each case, someone saw the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#College Soccer#Central High School#The Pueblo Rangers
9NEWS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradopols.com

At Least They Spelled His Name Right

It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger. A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week. The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police invites public to half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting a half-day citizen’s academy on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The citizen’s academy will be hosted at the Municipal Justice Center located on 200 South Main Street. PPD said the event will be a series of presentations by various departments within PPD. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
msn.com

Missing Colorado Springs children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy