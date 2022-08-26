Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting at 14th Street gas station
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park, which is listed as a BP gas station. Investigators have not released any information about the victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
wgxa.tv
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
fox5atlanta.com
New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment
VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
2 dead, 1 injured in Old National Highway crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan...
thesource.com
Fulton County, GA District Attorney Announces Indictment of 26 Who Targeted Celebrities and Wealthy Individuals in Home Invasions
Months after a sweeping RICO indicting Young Stoner Life Records, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of 26 people involved in home invasions of Atlanta celebrities. According to CBS46, the arrested are a part of Drug Rich Gang, a unit that is composed of members of...
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
3 arrested, including alleged gang member, after month-long operation
ATLANTA — A month-long investigation by the Atlanta police and its fugitive teams has led to three wanted suspects being arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder, officials announced on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 15, Johnny Norman was arrested...
Bibb Sheriff's Office make arrest after woman stabbed to death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night. According to a press release, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. On Monday, the Bibb Sheriff's Office...
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed at Vinings apartment complex
Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies arrest man for 27-year-old woman's fatal stabbing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Macon. According to a release by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka has been arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. It was reported that Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies...
