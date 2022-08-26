ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting at 14th Street gas station

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park, which is listed as a BP gas station. Investigators have not released any information about the victim...
ATLANTA, GA
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
VININGS, GA
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
FOREST PARK, GA
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
ATLANTA, GA
Man killed at Vinings apartment complex

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
VININGS, GA
Bibb County deputies arrest man for 27-year-old woman's fatal stabbing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Macon. According to a release by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka has been arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. It was reported that Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies...
MACON, GA

