FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Tom Landry Stadium can host games again
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tom Landry Stadium in Mission will host a football game for the first time in more than a year. Structural issues with the bleachers at Tom Landry Stadium have been repaired. No athletic events were held at the stadium for almost 18 months while repairs were made. “I think everyone is […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas
The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The music festival will feature some of the best blues and...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Dallas Observer
Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location
Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
Registrations Open Sept 1 for Trinity River Alligator Gar Drawing
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding anglers that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will open on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or go online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.
Study: Home Sellers Are Selling For Less in Dallas And Fort Worth Markets
It used to be a way to feel good about your investment. But now, maybe it’s not a good idea to check your home’s value on Zillow. If we decide to sell, we might not get the price we want. Indicators are beginning to show a struggle in...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Dallas auction house selling off stunning jewelry once owned by North Texas philanthropist
Heritage Auctions in Dallas just sold a Mickey Mantle baseball card for a record $12.6 million now it’s selling off some stunning jewelry once owned by a North Texas philanthropist.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DFW weather: Rain chances this week
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Kyle Roberts says there’s a chance for rain every day in North Texas, but nothing like the downpour we dealt with …
keranews.org
North Texans come together to support South Asian community after racist incident
Esmerelda Upton confronted a group of South Asian women, hitting them and yelling racist slurs outside of the Plano restaurant Sixty Vines earlier this week. The group South Asian Americans for Voter Empowerment hosted a rally at Haggard Park in Plano on Saturday to show solidarity with the women who were hit and verbally assaulted in the video.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month. Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday. Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both...
californiaexaminer.net
Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: Is He A Golf Player?
Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: With Scottie Scheffler’s rising stardom in golf comes renewed interest in his financial status. There is a lot of difficulty in confirming the ties of renowned persons. Check out this piece if you’re interested in learning more about Scottie Scheffler Net Worth. Scottie Scheffler...
Video: Crazy Racist Karen in Plano Arrested for Attacking Indian-American Women In Parking Lot
A video of a racist Karen in Plano, Texas has gone super viral. She was arrested following an incident caught on video showed her screaming profanities and physically attacking several Indian-American women in a parking lot, telling them to go back to their own country. Fifty-eight-year-old Esmeralda Upton was certainly...
iheart.com
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
Chicken wings are perfect for most occasions, from quick lunches to Super Bowl parties. Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in, the various sauces you can dip or coat your wings are a different matter. Some like to keep it classic with buffalo, barbecue, or lemon pepper. Others love to try experimental or exciting flavors. Depending on which eatery you head to, they're bound to have their own original sauce.
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
Brandy Bottone, 32, said she has since received a second ticket for the same offense.
