The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding anglers that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will open on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or go online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO