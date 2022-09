Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group have closed their deal to create a sports joint venture in the U.K. and Ireland. The announcement was made in London on Thursday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Japanese Mystery 'A Man' Sells to France, Asian Territories (Exclusive)Netflix Owns the Fall Festival Season, But Still Won't Release Its Movies in Theaters'Bones and All,' 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino to receive tribute award at 2022 Zurich Film Festival. The partners said the venture “brings together one of the most extensive lineups of live sport coverage for fans in the U.K. and Ireland, including the...

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO