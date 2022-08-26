Read full article on original website
Lily Belli on Food: Charting the local pie scene, compost-bin tips & seeking S.F. recs
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … Pies dominate this newsletter’s headlines this week....
Morning Lookout: Starbucks’ labor practices in court, new COVID data & our political environment
Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It is Tuesday, Aug. 30, and sunny skies will prevail around our fair county, with highs around 90 in the mountains to 70ish closer to the water ... and brace yourselves, because a warmup is on the way this coming holiday weekend. Rather explore the...
CNC Mill Machinist (Day & Swing Shift)
JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled, top-level machinist to join our team in the CNC mill department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterey. This candidate will be responsible for setting up and operating CNC mills.
Manufacturing Quality Administrator
JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a multi-tasker who possesses a keen attention to detail. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes north of Monterey. The ideal candidate will provide a full range of administrative support to our Quality department.
