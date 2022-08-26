ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

CNC Mill Machinist (Day & Swing Shift)

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled, top-level machinist to join our team in the CNC mill department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterey. This candidate will be responsible for setting up and operating CNC mills.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Manufacturing Quality Administrator

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a multi-tasker who possesses a keen attention to detail. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes north of Monterey. The ideal candidate will provide a full range of administrative support to our Quality department.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

