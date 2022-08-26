ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8FRs_0hX5zq2i00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Motorcycle Safety was a hot topic after Thursday night’s motorcycle accidents in Lubbock. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, more than 2,000 Texas motorcyclists were seriously injured and 519 lost their lives in 2021.

“You have to drive like you’re invisible. And assume that the people cannot see you, that changes the way you drive,” said Chris Waite, owner of Motor City. “It makes you not drive quite as aggressively and drive with the much more caution, which you need because people are used to driving on automatic and so they don’t always register in their their mind, a motorcycle, but they’ll see a car and stop.”

The Lubbock Police Department said there were four deaths related to motorcycle crashes in 2021.

“A lot of people will get on to motorcycles without having much experience except riding off road or in the dirt or mini bikes. And it’s just completely different on the street because it’s so much more hazardous and life threatening.”

Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.

LPD said it knows the dangers of riding a motorcycle, and their officers ride in bright colored uniforms to be see on the street.

Waite said riding on a motorcycle in Lubbock is hazardous.

“A lot of people come from out of town to Lubbock to shop. And if they’re driving in small towns or in the country, they’re not used to seeing a lot of motorcycles.

“Weather conditions in Lubbock, when we get pretty cold winters and, and rain and snow. They’re just not practical for year round transport, they’re more of a fun thing to use, because in the summer, sometimes it’s too hot. And in the winter, it’s dark, cold and slippery,” Waite said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Safety#Rain And Snow#Everythinglubbock Com#Lpd
Lonestar 99.5

24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th

Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Motorcycle crash turns fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died Tuesday following an August 25 evening crash around 7:15 p.m. involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 16th Street, the Lubbock Police Department said. Elijah Austin, 84, was eastbound in a pickup truck in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and stopped […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says

LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy