ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

3 Delaware standouts seek playing time at South Carolina

By Nick Halliday
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoRxU_0hX5y6vg00

Photo courtesy of 247 sports

Three former Delaware high school football standouts are looking for playing time when the South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the season Sept. 3.

MarShawn Llyod, Deebo Williams, and Braden Davis will all be looking for snaps when the team plays Georgia State in Columbia, South Carolina..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOntc_0hX5y6vg00

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Football

MarShawn Llyod is a Delaware native who played at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

Lloyd suffered a setback after committing to South Carolina in 2020 when he tore his ACL and sat out the whole season.

Last season he was healthy enough to get back on the field. Lloyd played in all 12 regular season games and was the fourth-leading rusher with 64 carries for 228 yards and one touchdown catching three passes out of the backfield for 44 yards.

Lloyd will look to play a larger role this season with two of last season’s top rushers having moved on. He will still have to compete for touches in a very talented back field for the Gamecocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z73lz_0hX5y6vg00

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Football

Debo Williams played at Smyrna High school for coach Mike Judy.  Debo was a four-year starter for the Eagles and was named the state’s 2019 defensive player of the year.

Debo originally committed to play for the University of Delaware and spent the fall of 2020, there but the season was postponed to the spring. He transferred to South Carolina and in the 2021 season Williams played in all 13 games primarily on special teams.

Debo quickly made a name for himself when he blocked two punts in the season-opener against Eastern Illinois,becoming the first SEC player to record two blocked punts since 2010. For his efforts he was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

This season Debo will look to get more time at linebacker. He played there a bit last season but wants to play a bigger role on defense. He will still be a key contributor on special teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxNng_0hX5y6vg00

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Football

Braden Davis played his high school football at Middletown for Coach Zach Blum. He was named the Gatorade Delaware Football Player of the Year in 2021 as he led the Cavaliers to an 11-1 record and the state championship as a senior.

Davis graduated early, enrolling at South Carolina in January as a true freshman quarterback. Davis left early so he could get to South Carolina and start learning the college football game.

He will be competing for snaps with last season’s starter Luke Doty who led the Gamecocks in passing last season despite battling a foot injury and only started 6 games.

Davis also will be competing against Spencer Rattler. A transfer from Oklahoma, Rattler was a preseason Heisman candidate last year after being named national freshman of the year in 2020.

Rattler’s big talent has him on the radar for most NFL teams.

Davis looks to be learning behind both of these experienced players this season. Even if he doesn’t get a lot of playing time, he can use this season to learn and mature as a college football player.

The Georgia State game will be televised on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Analysis: South Carolina lands another key DL target in Desmond Umeozulu

South Carolina is up to No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a Monday morning pledge from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers Top247 edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect with all the traits to be an instant impact player at a major position of need for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Shane Beamer and former Gamecock coach Shawn Elliott face off in season opener

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up to kickstart its second year of the Shane Beamer Era when they host the Georgia State Panthers Saturday, Sept. 3, at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is the first gridiron meeting between the two schools, and it will be a 'Homecoming' for three Georgia State players and head coach Shawn Elliott who all have strong ties to the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Oklahoma State
City
Smyrna, SC
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Field and press box coaching assignments announced

Game week has arrived for South Carolina as it welcomes Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday to kick off the 2022 season. On Monday evening, South Carolina released the game notes for the upcoming game against Georgia State, releasing which coaches on the staff will be on the field and who will be in the press box during games.
COLUMBIA, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
WIS-TV

Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#College Football#American Football#Georgia State#Acl
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast

COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University

A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 4 systems to watch right now in the tropics, one with a good chance of developing into a tropical depression!. Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 50% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As you can see the models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

High speed chase leads to death of another driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following an accident at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street, Friday night. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, as the victim in that crash. His vehicle was struck by a car involved in a high speed...
News19 WLTX

SCDOT talks Phase 2 of Malfunction Junction construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCDOT Carolina Crossroads project team took questions and listened to concerns from the community at a Tuesday night meeting about the ongoing construction work on Malfunction Junction. Construction on Malfunction Junction started on November 8, 2021, with Phase One still ongoing and Phase Two now...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Nephron Nitrile welcomes first shipment of equipment

Nephron Nitrile is one step closer to starting production of nitrile rubber gloves, an important component of personal protective equipment, in West Columbia. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. launched the glove company in July 2021 to help the effort to boost domestic production of critical PPE for U.S. health care workers. Early...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy