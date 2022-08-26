ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

South Arkansas farm gets visit from U.S. Senate John Boozman

By Scarlett Gully
 5 days ago

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a week-long tour where he visited farmers across the Natural State.

“Agriculture is our state’s leading industry, so it is important to hear directly from Arkansas farmers and ranchers about how Washington can address their needs, particularly as we begin writing the next farm bill. As the lead Republican on the Senate agriculture committee, I want to ensure the next farm bill has the input of Arkansas’s growers, private forestland owners, nutrition professionals, and rural communities. I look forward to visiting with our producers on this tour, finding out what is working and what needs to be fixed, and sharing their experiences when I return to Washington to strengthen and support food and fiber production in the Natural State,” said Boozman.

777 Farms is located in Magnolia Arkansas and is owned by the family of Chad and Jamie Daniel.

The family says Invitro Fertilization is an instrumental part of their breeding program. IVF allows them to maximize the potential of donors in their herd and also offer donor housing in addition to IVF services for breeders of all breeds in the community.

“A lot of people don’t know this is out here or how it can help their herd or impact their herd. That’s our challenge is education and getting it out there to people and see what it can do for them,” said Daniel.

For more information about 777 Farms, you can reach them at (870) 904-3070.

ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

