2 sentenced in connection with 2-year-old’s death
Two people who admitted to child abuse in connection with a two-year-old's death found out their sentences Wednesday.
kbhbradio.com
Authorities in Sioux Falls apprehend 15-year-old being sought by RC Police
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Attempted school kidnapping prompts authorities to stress ‘See something, Say something’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary in Sioux Falls spotted a man they had never seen before talking to kids on Friday. So they called the police. Now a 54-year-old man is behind bars. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis yesterday, charging him with three...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
KELOLAND TV
Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized
IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident. Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years...
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
KELOLAND TV
Man charged after trying to lure children from school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday. According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.
KELOLAND TV
Family seeking answers after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
dakotanewsnow.com
How the state’s first “Flock Safety” camera busted car thieves in Madison
Brad Schipper, Sanford's President of Virtual Care, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning. Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer. Co-founder of Dakotans for Health discusses final language of abortion amendment. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT. Rick Weiland, the co-founder of Dakotans for Health, talks...
BET
South Dakota Catholic School Demands Black Student Cut Off His Locs To Comply With Dress Code
A South Dakota Catholic school demanded that a Black student cut off his locs because of the dress code. But unwilling to comply, the 14-year-old freshman will leave the school after this semester. According to The Argus Leader, on Aug. 26, Braxton Schafer told his parents that administrators at O’Gorman...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police explain the wait to sound alarms with Friday’s double school safety incidents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police explained why officers did not publicly sound alarms on the same day staff spotted the lurking school suspect at two different schools. On Monday, the Sioux Falls School District sent a letter to parents and staff saying staff spotted a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Animal Control searching for owner of dog who bit multiple victims
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to a report of multiple dog-bite victims near Spencer Dog Park on Aug. 27. According to Animal Control’s report, two women were at the Spencer Dog Park with their small dog, a Shih Tzu, at approximately 3 p.m., and they walked by a man who was walking his brown Labrador/retriever-type dog. The two dogs were sniffing each other when the Labrador/retriever started to bite the Shih Tzu. One of the women picked up the Shih Tzu and was bitten on the arm by the Labrador/retriever. The other woman was also bitten by the Labrador/retriever while trying to separate the two dogs.
KELOLAND TV
‘I have worked very hard to change my life’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman who has faced addiction is now using her experience and messaging to help others. “It was one thing after the other and my life was absolutely falling apart. I lost jobs, my relationships were just falling apart… my life was just.. a mess,” Spanton said.
KELOLAND TV
Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health broke ground on it’s new Virtual Care Center in Sioux Falls last week. Brad Schipper, Sanford’s President of Virtual Care, joined Dakota News Now to talk about what this means for healthcare in the region.
