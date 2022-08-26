ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbhbradio.com

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
Man charged after trying to lure children from school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday. According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.
Family seeking answers after shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
dakotanewsnow.com

How the state’s first “Flock Safety” camera busted car thieves in Madison

Brad Schipper, Sanford's President of Virtual Care, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning. Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer. Co-founder of Dakotans for Health discusses final language of abortion amendment. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT. Rick Weiland, the co-founder of Dakotans for Health, talks...
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
dakotanewsnow.com

Animal Control searching for owner of dog who bit multiple victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to a report of multiple dog-bite victims near Spencer Dog Park on Aug. 27. According to Animal Control’s report, two women were at the Spencer Dog Park with their small dog, a Shih Tzu, at approximately 3 p.m., and they walked by a man who was walking his brown Labrador/retriever-type dog. The two dogs were sniffing each other when the Labrador/retriever started to bite the Shih Tzu. One of the women picked up the Shih Tzu and was bitten on the arm by the Labrador/retriever. The other woman was also bitten by the Labrador/retriever while trying to separate the two dogs.
‘I have worked very hard to change my life’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman who has faced addiction is now using her experience and messaging to help others. “It was one thing after the other and my life was absolutely falling apart. I lost jobs, my relationships were just falling apart… my life was just.. a mess,” Spanton said.
Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health broke ground on it’s new Virtual Care Center in Sioux Falls last week. Brad Schipper, Sanford’s President of Virtual Care, joined Dakota News Now to talk about what this means for healthcare in the region.
