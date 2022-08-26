SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to a report of multiple dog-bite victims near Spencer Dog Park on Aug. 27. According to Animal Control’s report, two women were at the Spencer Dog Park with their small dog, a Shih Tzu, at approximately 3 p.m., and they walked by a man who was walking his brown Labrador/retriever-type dog. The two dogs were sniffing each other when the Labrador/retriever started to bite the Shih Tzu. One of the women picked up the Shih Tzu and was bitten on the arm by the Labrador/retriever. The other woman was also bitten by the Labrador/retriever while trying to separate the two dogs.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO