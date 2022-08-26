ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Advocates gather to support bills designed to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wc562_0hX5w5Xt00

MILLVALE, Pa. — Groups from across Allegheny County gathered in Millvale today for Women’s Equality Day to support state lawmakers’ push for more abortion rights protections.

State Representative Emily Kinkead has been working on a package of bills to let Pennsylvania know the topic of women’s rights is not dying.

“We wanted to take steps to make sure that people could not come into Pennsylvania and overreach their jurisdiction and prosecute people, whether it’s doctors or people seeking the service for things that are legal in Pennsylvania and remain legal in Pennsylvania,” said Kinkead.

The bill Kinkead described is just one of four. Other major topics include a push to find more abortion providers, after county clinics reported more than a 100% increase in out-of-state patients coming for abortions.

“A bill that actually allows more people to be able to perform abortions. Folks that are allowed to perform abortions in other states already but can’t here, and incentivizing more people to get trained,” said Kinkead.

There are already bills introduced to do the exact opposite of these plans, plus an amendment to the state constitution that could be on the ballot as early as May 2023 that says the right to an abortion is not guaranteed.

These latest bills are still being finalized and drafted. The hope is they will go out for co-sponsors next week and be formally introduced in a few weeks when the House is back in session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

Little Mo
5d ago

This decision is between the woman, her doctor, her conscience, and God and none of anyone else's d**n business.

Reply(11)
12
Sara
5d ago

Maybe act like a grown-up and remember that not everyone lives according to your particular religious dictates. Nor should they.

Reply(7)
7
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board

A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative asking voters whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state's constitution and another to expand voting in the state. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both initiatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools got $170 million in pandemic relief money: What are they doing with it?

PITTSBURGH — As the new school year gets underway, districts around the state are flush with pandemic relief money from the federal government. Pennsylvania got nearly $8 billion from the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan to distribute to school districts in the state. Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) got the second-largest amount, with nearly $170 million, behind only Philadelphia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
cbs19news

Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Bills#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Groups#Women S Equality Day#House
WPXI Pittsburgh

Another local school district bans use of cellphones

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Right before the start of the new school year, Washington School District revised its policy to ban the use of cellphones during the day. “We not only need students physically here,” said Washington High School Principal Chet Henderson. “We need students mentally here and having our students engaged in the classroom will just improve their individual achievement.”
WASHINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Publix announces recall of animal crackers across 7 Southeastern states

Supermarket giant Publix announced a recall of its GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers because the product might contain an undeclared allergen. According to a recall notice posted on Publix’s website, Toufayan Bakery of Plant City, Florida, is voluntarily recalling the product because it may contain coconut. The product, packaged in 8-ounce pouches, has a UPC code of 0-41415-12009-9, which is located on the pack of the pouch, the Miami Herald reported.
PLANT CITY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man accused of stealing purses, using credit cards in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Ohio is accused of stealing purses and using the stolen credit cards to purchase mostly gift cards at several businesses in Ross Township. “I just bring a very small purse like this hooked onto my arm,” said Priscilla McCreary. “Because I’m afraid of leaving my purse in the basket and then somebody would take whatever is in there.”
OHIO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
126K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy