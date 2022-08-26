Advocates gather to support bills designed to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania

MILLVALE, Pa. — Groups from across Allegheny County gathered in Millvale today for Women’s Equality Day to support state lawmakers’ push for more abortion rights protections.

State Representative Emily Kinkead has been working on a package of bills to let Pennsylvania know the topic of women’s rights is not dying.

“We wanted to take steps to make sure that people could not come into Pennsylvania and overreach their jurisdiction and prosecute people, whether it’s doctors or people seeking the service for things that are legal in Pennsylvania and remain legal in Pennsylvania,” said Kinkead.

The bill Kinkead described is just one of four. Other major topics include a push to find more abortion providers, after county clinics reported more than a 100% increase in out-of-state patients coming for abortions.

“A bill that actually allows more people to be able to perform abortions. Folks that are allowed to perform abortions in other states already but can’t here, and incentivizing more people to get trained,” said Kinkead.

There are already bills introduced to do the exact opposite of these plans, plus an amendment to the state constitution that could be on the ballot as early as May 2023 that says the right to an abortion is not guaranteed.

These latest bills are still being finalized and drafted. The hope is they will go out for co-sponsors next week and be formally introduced in a few weeks when the House is back in session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

