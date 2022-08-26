The AmeriCU Dino Babers Show returns to the airwaves on Thursdays this fall, and will once again be broadcast live from Heritage Hill Brewery. Hosted by "Voice of the Orange" Matt Park, the show is broadcast live on the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield (TK99/105 locally), Cuse.com and the 'Cuse App. Fans are invited to attend the show in person or participate via telephone (888-7Go-Cuse, 424-8599) or Twitter (@CuseLearfield) using the hashtag #AskDino.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO