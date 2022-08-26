Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
AmeriCU Dino Babers Show Returns Thursday
The AmeriCU Dino Babers Show returns to the airwaves on Thursdays this fall, and will once again be broadcast live from Heritage Hill Brewery. Hosted by "Voice of the Orange" Matt Park, the show is broadcast live on the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield (TK99/105 locally), Cuse.com and the 'Cuse App. Fans are invited to attend the show in person or participate via telephone (888-7Go-Cuse, 424-8599) or Twitter (@CuseLearfield) using the hashtag #AskDino.
cuse.com
Orange Ready for Season Opener Saturday
A new season is just days away, as the 133rd season of Syracuse football is set to begin this weekend. The Orange host Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets for the Orange's much-anticipated home schedule are now on sale! Season tickets –...
cuse.com
Orange Blank Siena, 2-0
Syracuse (3-1-0) out-shot visiting Siena (0-3-1), 34-8, and received a shutdown performance from freshman Shea Vanderbosch in goal, to defeat the Saints, 2-0. The Orange struck early when graduate student Chelsea Domond found freshman Anna Rupert in the open and Rupert scored her second goal in as many games to put Syracuse ahead, 1-0, just 8:32 into the contest. It proved to be the game-winner.
Comments / 0