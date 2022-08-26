Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to prison after rape conviction
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping a statehouse intern. Aaron von Ehlinger received a 20-year sentence, with eight of those years fixed, according to our sister station, KBOI, in Boise. The former representative from Orofino was found guilty...
kmvt
Three women, three separate visions, lead historic Oregon gubernatorial race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Midterm Election Day is nearly two months away in Oregon and across the country. Significant change will be coming to Oregon with a number of high profile officials leaving office. One of those positions up for grabs is the governor’s office, and it has shaped into a historic event.
kmvt
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom. He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017. On the four...
kmvt
Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday. Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital. A member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Idaho is projected to set the record for total farm revenue in 2022, but inflation is impacting the bottom line
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is projected to set the record this year for total farm revenue, according to an agricultural economist at the University of Idaho, but many farmers don’t expect to see an increase in their margins. On Tuesday morning in Kimberly, Twin Falls County farmer...
kmvt
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
kmvt
Portions of the CJ Strike Reservoir closed to sturgeon fishing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir has been shut down to sturgeon fishing following 20 dead sturgeon found within the closure area. Between now and September 25th, sturgeon fishing is closed on a portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek, this is after 20 sturgeon fish were found dead in that area.
kmvt
Gas prices continue to drop ahead of Labor Day weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in a while, there’s some good news for holiday travelers at the gas pump. Gas prices are continuing to fall in spite of what’s expected to be a big Labor Day travel weekend, according to AAA. Idaho’s average price of a gallon of gas has fallen down to $4.50/gallon, which is still higher than the national average of $3.85.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
kmvt
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Comments / 0