Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies.

This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday.

As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone.

“In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do good,” Danny Metcalf said.

Danny Metcalf owns a gunshop in Horn Lake. He said, while the tax break has brought in crowds in the past, he has never understood why. He said the bigger sales he’s held in the past haven’t even brought in the crowds he sees on the Second Amendment Tax Holiday.

“But, you have a seven percent off your sales tax, and it’s a boom,” Metcalf said of the holiday weekend.

Mississippi is one of a few states with a second amendment tax-free weekend. The only other state that holds a second amendment tax-free weekend is Louisiana. Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas have considered it.

The Mississippi Legislature passed the bill creating the holiday in 2014. Since then, it has been the last weekend in August, right before the opening of fall hunting season.

”Just getting a new rifle for hunting season, trading in the old one that I don’t use anymore,” Micah Alton of Hernando said.

”Honestly, I’m just looking because my dad used to collect guns. So, I am just interested in them.” John Jefferson of Lexington, Mississippi, said.

The tax-free items include rifles, pistols, and ammo, as well as bow hunting and archery supplies.

”It helps us out not having to pay tax on broadheads and arrows and on bows and stuff,” Dillon Williams said.

While Tennessee does not have a tax-free holiday for firearms, it does have one to keep those weapons safe. A year-long tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices runs through June 30, 2023.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.