Missouri Minute: New GDP estimate shows less severe contraction; Parson promotes special session plan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
Government Technology
New Law Forces Removal of Missouri Public Contracting Website
(TNS) — Gov. Mike Parson's administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration's procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract award information from public access for privacy reasons.
missouribusinessalert.com
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power plants and save...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s GOP governor and some legislative Democrats disagree on tax cut’s impact
Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City next week for a special session called by Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve the largest tax cut in state history and to approve a six-year extension of farm tax credits. The governor says Missouri has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
KMBC.com
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
RELATED PEOPLE
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Nurses Association addresses statewide staffing shortage
Staffing shortages in hospitals may soon disrupt the quality of care patients are able to receive in the state, according to the Missouri Nurses Association (MNA) state director Heidi Lucas. “We're getting to the point where we are not going to be able to meet the need here in the...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
missouribusinessalert.com
The Truman celebrates five years of bringing music, community to Kansas City
In September 2017, the site of a former auto parts shop officially became a concert venue and opened its doors to Kansas City. At 601 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, the Truman sprang to life on the site of what used to be Sterling Engine Parts. While the walls still feature nods to its previous occupant through original signs and photos of the old shop, the building has been bringing people together to enjoy music ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline
Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Senator Cindy O'Laughlin does not agree with Missouri legalizing marijuana
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As we get closer to the November election, a measure on the ballot in Missouri has certain lawmakers concerned about how it could affect Missourians. The measure that has split lawmakers is whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. The initiative constitutional amendment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign, but split on whether it’s good policy
Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent in the GOP supermajority that’s dominated the state legislature for more than a decade. And when she heard the news...
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
Comments / 2