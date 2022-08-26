ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

To attract more developers, Kansas City changes its affordable housing ordinance — again

By Mili Mansaray, Josh Merchant - The Beacon
missouribusinessalert.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy