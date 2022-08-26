ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Guns on school grounds in Wichita

After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
ROSE HILL, KS
KWCH.com

Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fire at Mary Queen of Angels in Fort Scott, Kan.

The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes Monday, Aug. 1, in downtown Wichita. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Sedgwick County Sheriff Easter said weapons and drugs were located inside the jail after a major breach of security was discovered.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours

Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge

After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. In two days, a gun was confiscated from a student at two different Wichita high schools.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent

Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County returns to normal hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
WICHITA, KS

