KWCH.com
Guns on school grounds in Wichita
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
KWCH.com
Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
KWCH.com
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
KWCH.com
2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral, 20, graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days...
KWCH.com
Fire at Mary Queen of Angels in Fort Scott, Kan.
The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes Monday, Aug. 1, in downtown Wichita. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Sedgwick County Sheriff Easter said weapons and drugs were located inside the jail after a major breach of security was discovered.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
KWCH.com
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
KWCH.com
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. In two days, a gun was confiscated from a student at two different Wichita high schools.
KWCH.com
MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
KWCH.com
Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County returns to normal hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA/HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.
