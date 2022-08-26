Boosie BadAzz Gets Pulled Over by Police, Starts Performing ‘Set It Off’ and ‘Fuck The Police’ – Watch

Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
YNW Melly Requests to Leave Jail to Treat Infection Caused by His Diamond Grill
YNW Melly is requesting to be allowed to leave jail to receive medical help for issues he's having with his teeth. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), YNW Melly's attorney filed a motion in Broward County, Fla. court, requesting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper be granted leave from jail in order to get dental care because of oral issues he's having. Melly is not able to properly clean his teeth due to wearing a permanent diamond grill, which is leading to an abscess, XXL has confirmed via court records. He apparently does not have access to a regular toothbrush either.
Young Thug Tweets From Jail and People Are Confused by What He’s Saying
While Young Thug is waiting to stand trial in his racketeering case, it appears he is tweeting from jail and people are confused by his tweets. It started on Tuesday (Aug. 30), when Young Thug (or possibly someone else) hopped on his Twitter page and tweeted, "I love me some Mrs. Spider [spider emoji]." Then, on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31), Thugger wrote, "I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore - @MichaelPhelps 🏊♂️."
Video Shows Z-Ro Being Punched on the Ground After Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth’s Crew
It's no secret that Z-Ro has a very strained relationship with his former collaborator Trae Tha Truth. Over the weekend, it appears their friendship is non-existent as video shows Z-Ro being assaulted while he's on the ground after an alleged fight with Trae Tha Truth's crew. On Monday (Aug. 29),...
Dame Dash Calls Kanye West a True Artist, Says Jay-Z ‘Does It for the Money’
Dame Dash is weighing in on Jay-Z and Kanye West comparisons, calling Ye a pure artist and saying Hov only rapped for monetary reasons. On Thursday (Aug. 25), Dame Dash was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill, where he was asked about Roc-a-Fella's legendary movement in the 1990s and 2000s. When asked who was the greatest rapper to represent the storied imprint, the Roc cofounder had an interesting answer.
Random Hip-Hop Fan’s 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List Goes Viral and People Are Confused
In 2019, a questionable Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list had everyone talking on social media. Well, a random hip-hop fan's 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time list has gone viral and is leaving some people confused. On Aug. 25, Twitter user @Mrkindness7 shared with his followers his 50 Worst...
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston, Texas. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, his annual event in Houston. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during a performance in 2017 has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who are onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Lil Tjay Breaks Silence After Surviving Being Shot Seven Times
Lil Tjay is speaking out for the first time since being shot back in June in a robbery attempt against him. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Lil Tjay showed his face on Instagram for the first time since his tragic shooting. In the clip, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is wearing a medical neck brace. He appears to be in good spirits.
The Game Gets Woman to Drink From Cup Out of Trash in Exchange for Balenciaga
The Game has apparently launched a new social media game show of sorts that finds him getting people to do something strange for a little change. Episode one features a woman drinking from a cup out of the trash in exchange for some designer shoes. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), The...
DJ Khaled, JID, Autumn! and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Summer still has some gas in the tank when it comes to new music. This week, the biggest promo king in the game delivers a compilation album stacked with major names, a revered Atlanta lyricist drops his third studio album, a genre-defying artist from Louisiana puts out the second installment in a series of projects and more.
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed
The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
Chris Brown Look-Alike Is Allegedly Charging $1,500 for Meet and Greets
The celebrity look-alike trend is getting out of control. Apparently, a Chris Brown look-alike is reportedly charging $1,500 for meet and greets. On Aug. 25, Twitter user @LilWhoady_ posted an image on her timeline of a Chris Brown doppelgänger with the caption, "Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500." The photo went viral over the weekend with several gossip websites re-posting the image.
