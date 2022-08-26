Read full article on original website
Lula Lake Land Trust's Whiskey, Wits and Woods
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Hubbard talks about how Lula Lake Land Trust is proud to announce Whiskey, Wits & Woods. This "pop-up" bar experience will be held on Friday, September 2, at Five Wits Brewing Company with a cultivated menu featuring three Chattanooga Whiskey cocktails inspired by the essence of Lula Lake. 100% of proceeds from these drinks will support LLLT's conservation efforts.
Scenic City Mud Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Terrance Banks talks about the upcoming Scenic City Mud Run. The Scenic City Mud Run is a 5K Mud Run in Chattanooga, TN. Get ready for an obstacle-course race with LOTS of mud, plus constructed and natural obstacles. Competitive Heats are 100% Obstacle completion with top female and male placements winning cash prizes. Open heats and team options.
TVFCU Community Spotlight: and LAUNCH Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We pay a visit to the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga and learn how LAUNCH Chattanooga, along with TVFCU’s Idea Leap grants, are helping small businesses get off the ground. Stay connected with TVFCU.
New line of watches Salma's Jewelry Experience
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about the new line of watches Salma’s Jewelry Experience they will be carrying, as well as custom jewelry design and available financing. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Chattanooga animal shelter taking in some of 200 dogs rescued in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 200 dogs were rescued from poor conditions at an animal shelter in Georgia and an animal shelter in Chattanooga is taking some of them in. Fox 5 Atlanta says investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue.
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
Injured woman rescued from water near Walnut Street Bridge Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department along with several other agencies rescued a woman on the water Wednesday night. CFD says at 8:30 p.m. they were dispatched and responded to the south side of the Walnut Street Bridge for a reported emergency on the water. An injured woman...
Next step taken for new Lookouts stadium, surrounding development
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's another step forward for the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium. Chattanooga and Hamilton County leaders and the Sports Authority Board met on Tuesday. Part of their responsibility involves the ongoing Southside project, and plans to build the new ball park. Watch the meeting below:. Representatives spoke...
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
2 injured, 19 families displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We now know that the woman suffered severe burns and was airlifted to a burn center Wednesday morning. Right now, we don't know her condition. Viewer video shows an explosion as firefighters were trying to put out the fire. Watch:. The Chattanooga Fire Department provided...
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
Broken down vehicle catches fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, CPD says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A broken down vehicle caught fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened at 1500 Highway 27 near where you merge from Thrasher Pike:. Dispatch says the fire has been put out and the vehicle was taken by a...
3 people stabbed during fight in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight in Chattanooga Tuesday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East 23rd Street:. Police say they were notified by an anonymous caller that multiple people were stabbed at this location. Upon arrival,...
Walker, Whitfield Counties eligible for COVID-19 cash to aid recreation improvements
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia's poorest areas. Two counties in our viewing area appear to stand to benefit from these earmarks: Walker County and Whitfield County. Grants of up to $2 million per...
Hamilton County Schools spent part of COVID-19 relief for new school, think tank says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools used a portion of $142 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to budget for a brand new school, a conservative Tennessee-based think tank report finds. The Beacon Center in Nashville says it's spent months poring over thousands of documents from open records requests...
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
New era in Hamilton County begins as elected leaders sworn in Thursday morning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County turned the page in its leadership Thursday morning, as those who voters chose in last month's election are sworn in Thursday morning. Watch a live feed of the swearing-in ceremonies below:. Weston Wamp becomes the county's youngest-ever mayor, and his sister, Coty Wamp,...
CSX working to clear railroad crossing after Catoosa Countians share concerns about danger
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. CSX says they are working to clear out concrete and debris at a railroad crossing that many Catoosa County residents have deemed 'dangerous.'. “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate. We are aware of the concrete crossties staged on our property. Contractors are working today to remove some of the ties and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks until area is fully cleared. CSX is also working to address any vegetation concerns on our property.”
