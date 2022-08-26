Duck festival builds Gueydan’s economy [VIDEO]

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – While everyone is having fun at the Duck Festival they are also helping the economy in Gueydan.

Mayor of Gueydan Jude Reese told KLFY News 10 that “the town does get to see an uptick in taxes for a few months, about 15 to 20 percent. And that’s a big thing for us, you know small town small budget so whatever extra attention we can get we’ll definitely take.”

Reese continued, “I think the biggest thing to me that I enjoy seeing from it, especially during duck season and the duck festival, is that people put their eyes on this town. They see Gueydan. It’s good publicity and it’s positive.”

Reese also said that the city and businesses are excited to experience the festival in full force after the pandemic prevented the festival in 2020 and a potential hurricane kept many from attending last year.

“I mean you have to remember we had a hurricane in the gulf and earlier that week we weren’t sure where it was going so a lot of people decided to leave. So we’ve had much better years than last year, but we still paid the bills and made a little bit of money and it was still a good year.”

Reese told News 10 that his favorite part of the festival is seeing people continue to visit the city after the festivities. Helping the economic benefits be felt throughout the year

“I think the biggest thing to me that I enjoy seeing from it, especially during duck season and the duck festival, is that people put their eyes on this town,” he said.

“They see Gueydan. It’s good publicity and it’s positive. Obviously, people come in and spend money and not just during Duck Festival season, it’s leading up to it plus duck hunting season is getting ready to open up so that’s another big pull down here.”

With the Duck Festival growing every year, Mayor Reese thanks all who attend for building this small town’s big dream.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.