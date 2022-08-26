Read full article on original website
‘Maineiac Manor’ In Bangor Promises Spooky New Fun In October
Halloween is just two months away! Ready to get scared?. It's time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, Halloween!. Maineiac Manor just put a tease out on Facebook about the upcoming spooky season of terror that...
Tesoro’s In Bangor Will Hold A Grand Re-Opening September 13th
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, now the doors are open again, with a plan to have a grand re-opening. Just over three years ago, Tesoro New Italian Restaurant re-opened its doors under the new...
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: The Camden Windjammer Festival Is This Weekend
Wrap up summer with a weekend of fun, on the water, at one of the most beautiful places in Maine. Lots of kiddos go back to school this week, so the summer of 2022 is winding down. Sad but true! However, we do have a long Labor Day Holiday Weekend to look forward to, so it just might be the perfect time to hit the road in search of an adventure, and I can't think of a better one than being out on the water.
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
2 Men Die Monday Night in Single-Vehicle Crash in Carmel
Two men have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:19 p.m. Monday. When they arrived in the 800 block of Route 69, they found a lone sedan and two males who were deceased. The names of the men have not been released, pending notification of family.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Annual ‘Paranormal Fair’ At Fort Knox This Weekend
This weekend, haunted Fort Knox will be the epicenter of all things unexplained. Aliens, Bigfoot, cryptids, and ghosts are taking over Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend. The fort will host an annual event that highlights unexplained phenomena here in Maine. The Paranormal Faire is Saturday, August 27. Admission is free with a park entry fee.
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
Connected Random Acts of Kindness in Maine
The story starts with a woman on her way to work. And one of the tires on her car blows out. She pulls into the nearest parking lot, and that was A&G Shooting on Center Road in Fairfield. That was a good choice. You’ll know why in a minute.
You Can Now ‘Scoot’ Your Way Through Old Town On E-Scooters
The City Of Old Town has partnered with a Florida-based "micro-mobility company" called Bird, to offer residents here in Maine a chance to get around town on two wheels. The company has partnered with cities and towns across the nation to offer an alternative to driving a car...and with the nationwide high gas prices, we experienced this summer, that could benefit many who are simply trying to travel shorter distances without wasting gas or having a negative impact on the environment.
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?
A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
It’s Been Four Years Since We Lost Chuck Foster And We Miss Him
On August 28th, 2018, we lost a legend here in Bangor. I can't believe it has been four years since we lost our dear friend and co-worker, Chuck Foster. There are just not enough words to express how much I miss him, not only as a member of the Z team, but as someone that I spent a great deal of time with on a personal level. He was my neighbor and we used to have our weekly TV nights, watching whatever the hot show was at the time. We watched every episode of "The Sopranos", "Mad Men", "Breaking Bad", and so many others, It was something I looked forward to every week, hanging with Chuck, and whatever dog, or cat, he had at the time...and he had many. He was such a lover of animals.
Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House
A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
Take A Video Stroll Through The Orono Bog Walk
Looking for a mellow spot to chill and take a walk? This is it!. The Orono Bog Boardwalk covers 600 acres. This 4,200 feet long trail is open to the public. The bog is in both the city of Bangor and the town of Orono. The bog is also partially protected as part of both the Bangor City Forest and land owned by the University of Maine. It became a National Landmark back in 1973.
Free Clothing Giveaway Today in Bangor
Today only, Wednesday the 24th, and only between the hours of 10 am and 1 pm. You or someone you know. Think about someone and send them a note, or this article. The free clothing giveaway will be held at Bangor Housing Community Center/Gym located at 161 Davis Road in Bangor.
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man
Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Police say Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen on Monday, August 22nd at approximately 2:49 in the afternoon, as he was walking out of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago.
