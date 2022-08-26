ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
MAUMEE, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man injured in shooting at Reynolds Road gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the BP gas station on North Reynolds Road. According to a police report, at 8:43 p.m. two people were at the gas pump when two unknown men started shooting at them from the pump next to it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police. The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Seneca County facade grant program proposed

TIFFIN, Ohio — Since 2014, Tiffin's Facade Enhancement Grant program has offered matching dollars for small businesses to repair their street-facing exteriors. These projects include improvements like new signage, windows, paint and roofs. Its success in downtown Tiffin inspired Seneca County Commissioner Tyler Shuff to propose a similar program...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Tuesday night at a BP gas station in west Toledo at the corner of Hill Avenue and South Reynolds Road. According to the Toledo Fire Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. On Wednesday, he was identified in a police report as 20-year-old Michael Leake.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bedford Public Schools install cameras on buses

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Security cameras are now a part of the Bedford Public Schools bus fleet. All 42 buses include one exterior camera underneath the stop sign arm and four high-resolution cameras. Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz said he doesn't want to see people in his district get more...
TEMPERANCE, MI
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruiting for 2023 class

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for its 2023 class. Those interested in joining the force should visit this link and complete the three-step application process. You must complete a TFRD network form, create a city of Toledo employment account and schedule the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
HOLLAND, OH
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
