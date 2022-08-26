Wednesday is the last day you can register for the annual Dave's Turkey Chase for $25 or less before prices increase. The race, which includes a 5k run, a one-mile walk and a free kids race, kicks off on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., which coincides with Thanksgiving Day. Fittingly, the theme of the race is gratitude and giving back to the community.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO