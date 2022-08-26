ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Contract approved for the new interim Phoenix Police chief

PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Family fighting City of Phoenix over placement of speed hump

The company’s recent Labor Day travel survey shows that 53% of Americans, or 137 million people, plan to travel over the holiday weekend. Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST. |. A monthly report by the National...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly street racing crash

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler are looking for the driver of a car involved in a street race that turned deadly late last week. Chandler police say they were called out to a crash near Gilbert Road and Powell Place around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday. Officers arrived and found that a red Chevy Camaro had lost control, rolled over, and crashed into a block wall. The driver, identified as Mahad Zara, 32, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

2 men accused of causing $7,000 in graffiti damage in Avondale, surrounding areas

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage in the West Valley. Avondale police said that the vandalism was happening in various parts of the city and throughout surrounding areas during the last several months. In all, there are 17 known reports of damage that cost the city more than $7,000 to clean up. Officers identified the suspects as Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30. They’re also known by their respective nicknames, Sier and Smerk.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ

