Suspect claims self-defense in shooting of man, woman in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman remain hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in northeast Phoenix. And the person police believe is responsible says it was a case of self-defense. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on...
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at...
Contract approved for the new interim Phoenix Police chief
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect trace amounts of fentanyl in blood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New technology in the Phoenix Police Department crime lab can now detect trace amounts of fentanyl in a person’s blood, something that hasn’t been possible until now. The reason this is such a game changer — crimes sliding under the radar because of old...
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix hotel
Family fighting City of Phoenix over placement of speed hump
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST.
Ex-Marine arrested for Phoenix woman’s murder has history of domestic violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly street racing crash
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler are looking for the driver of a car involved in a street race that turned deadly late last week. Chandler police say they were called out to a crash near Gilbert Road and Powell Place around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday. Officers arrived and found that a red Chevy Camaro had lost control, rolled over, and crashed into a block wall. The driver, identified as Mahad Zara, 32, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The shooting on Sunday night of two Phoenix police officers marks the fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting of officers in the department this year, according to figures compiled by Arizona’s Family. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after...
2 men accused of causing $7,000 in graffiti damage in Avondale, surrounding areas
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage in the West Valley. Avondale police said that the vandalism was happening in various parts of the city and throughout surrounding areas during the last several months. In all, there are 17 known reports of damage that cost the city more than $7,000 to clean up. Officers identified the suspects as Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30. They’re also known by their respective nicknames, Sier and Smerk.
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls.
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
