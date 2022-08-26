Westminster College reports an enrollment increase for third year in a row

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Westminster College is reporting the school has maintained an enrollment increase for three consecutive years.

The college is welcoming more than 200 new students to campus. The number contrasts with enrollment from previous years: At its lowest rate, Westminster enrolled 142 freshmen in 2019.

Paul Orscheln, vice president of enrollment services, marketing, and strategic communications, says there may be a correlation between Westminster’s increased enrollment and the economic mobility and placement of its graduates.

“Our Enrollment Services staff members work closely with families to help them find appropriate financial aid in order to receive a Westminster education, so many families who thought a private college education was out of their price range have discovered they can go to Westminster and receive a personalized educational experience that will pay off,” he explains.

At Westminster, the number of transfer students has more than doubled since the fall of 2021.

