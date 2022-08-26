ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wake Forest, NC
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Nearly 800 students begin school at new Wake County elementary

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school. Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Job Alert: Durham PD, Sheriff’s Office looking to hire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still facing sizable job shortages. Both departments attended the county library system’s job fairs Wednesday to recruit applicants. Durham County is telling people about the county’s minimum pay of nearly $48,000 for deputies and $45,000 for detention officers, in hopes that the pay raise will generate some interest.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#High School#Cbs#Private Security#Durham Public Schools#Sro
cbs17

Durham man represents NC in SURVIVOR’s new season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – SURVIVOR makes its return to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for its 43rd season. Eighteen castaways will put their physical, social and mental skills to the test as they compete for a $1 million prize. Among those 18 is a Durham man. 30-year-old Jesse Lopez...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County student struck by car while walking to school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy