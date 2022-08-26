Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
cbs17
Durham Public Schools hire dozens for aftercare, partner with outside organizations — but care still needed
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – With the school year ramping back up, hundreds of Durham families are still in need of after-school care. Following a town hall in late July aimed at ways to help the increased need, Durham Public Schools has hired 41 new employees so far to cut down on a waitlist that topped 700 students over the summer.
cbs17
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
On first day of school, Fayetteville 6-year-old put on bus by mistake
A Fayetteville mom waited for two hours to pick up her son at school, only to learn that he'd been put on a bus home, where no one was waiting to greet him.
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
cbs17
Nearly 800 students begin school at new Wake County elementary
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school. Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.
cbs17
Job Alert: Durham PD, Sheriff’s Office looking to hire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still facing sizable job shortages. Both departments attended the county library system’s job fairs Wednesday to recruit applicants. Durham County is telling people about the county’s minimum pay of nearly $48,000 for deputies and $45,000 for detention officers, in hopes that the pay raise will generate some interest.
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
cbs17
Durham man represents NC in SURVIVOR’s new season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – SURVIVOR makes its return to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for its 43rd season. Eighteen castaways will put their physical, social and mental skills to the test as they compete for a $1 million prize. Among those 18 is a Durham man. 30-year-old Jesse Lopez...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
cbs17
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
cbs17
This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
cbs17
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
cbs17
3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
cbs17
Wake County student struck by car while walking to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
cbs17
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager after the two hour closed meeting session. The council also received the results of an investigation into the police department’s resignations. The entire Kenly Police Department resigned...
cbs17
Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
