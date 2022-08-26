ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Star Trek” Legend Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Are Being Launched Into Space

By Bruce Goodwin II
 6 days ago

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

O ne Star Trek actress is going where no man has gone before.

That would be legend Nichelle Nichols , who’s making her way to space. Nichols portrayed Lieutenant Uhura on the classic 1960s TV show and sadly passed away back in July of heart failure at the age of 89.

But now, her ashes and a sample of her DNA will be launched alongside a crew in a Vulcan rocket later this year. Among those that will be watching the lift-off is her son Kyle Johnson. Despite being happy that he’s able to share his mother with the world, he wishes the opportunity would have come when she was alive.

“My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch,” Johnson told Celestis, the site fans can use to send tribute messages to Nichelle. “I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage ALL of her FANS to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, NN-inspired successes, dreams, and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight! WOW!”

United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission will first deliver a robotic lunar lander to look for future docking spots for NASA’s upcoming Artemis flights to the moon. The aptly named Enterprise Flight will then continue on much further into the solar system, some 90 to 190 million miles into space.

Alongside more than 200 flight capsules filled with ashes, Nichols will be joined by some old Star Trek set mates like the show’s creator Gene Roddenberry, James Doohan, who played Scotty, and Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played Nurse Chapel, as they all will head towards the “graveyard orbit” that circles the sun.

If you’re interested in sending someone’s remains or DNA on this flight to space, there are still seats available for $12,500. Learn more about the mission here .

