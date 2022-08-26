Schurz High School officials, parents meet after 4 shot in drive-by near Irving Park school

School administrators from Schurz High School and parents met Friday days after a drive-by shooting near the school injured four teenagers.

Some parents said they were happy to meet with school leaders, calling it productive. Others are wondering if the school is doing enough to keep students safe.

"I just wanted to see what they were gonna say; I mean, what can you really do," said Theresa Rios, grandparent of two students.

A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition at the hospital while three other teens are also recovering from gunshot wounds, but are expected to be OK.

More than 50 parents attended the meeting and other watched over Zoom.

Parents said the CTA was discussed and the safety of students while waiting for the bus. Some are advocating for additional security officers around the school.

Jessica Marcotte's son witnessed the shooting Wednesday afternoon as he saw a black SUV pull up and fire shots near the ice cream shop across the street.

"I know it's affecting him," she said. "I see it in his face. I try to talk to him about it. He doesn't want to come back to school but we're here. We live here, he has to go to school here, so my thing is I just want him to have the resources he needs here."

The school is offering some mental health resources for students suffering from the trauma of this shooting. Parents hope Friday's meeting is the first toward something positive coming from this tragedy.

"It's really sad. This is a pretty good area. I haven't seen a lot of problems and then this happens," Marcotte said. "They're not doing a bad job here at Schurz. The police are not doing a bad job, but it's just things gotta be more tight."

Police still have not made any arrests in this shooting or provided any details about the black SUV which they say fled from the scene.