Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

By News Team
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQqMb_0hX5lBnL00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 488,067.

There are a total of 377,341 confirmed cases and 110,726 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,285 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 440,273 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,496,494 total doses have been administered. 953,082 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,299. Out of those cases, 40,558 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 543 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 263 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,865 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,879, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,018.

96,220 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,107.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 189 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 408 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 930 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,405 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 2,087 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.21% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.79% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		123,965
6,834
2,369
806 		26,010
1,381
547
409 		1,055
71
16
11
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		5,935
17,658
4,192
757
3,922
2,263
2,976
124 		800
8,990
2,515
426
1,360
1,370
1,563
43 		31
302
66
15
55
60
65
2
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		33,250
2,837
13,328
6,430
650
2,317
1,551
115 		11,428
1,434
1,933
2,385
213
537
674
36 		292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		14,258
6,230
588
825
1,381
727
603
339 		8,448
4,310
997
752
1,091
314
274
162 		259
164
33
20
30
16
11
11
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		38,229
7,941
1,701
1,783
2,494 		6,640
1,761
560
849
477 		626
191
64
41
79
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		8,238
2,397
6,656
1,411
830 		1,496
893
673
1,060
413 		155
54
51
34
30
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		55,223
2,823
4,650
2,044
609
1,641 		11,242
1,125
1,517
419
149
896 		701
81
89
53
15
58
TOTAL 377,341 110,726 5,1007

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
