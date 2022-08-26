COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 488,067.

There are a total of 377,341 confirmed cases and 110,726 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,285 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 440,273 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,496,494 total doses have been administered. 953,082 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,299. Out of those cases, 40,558 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 543 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 263 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,865 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,879, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,018.

96,220 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,107.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

189 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

408 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

930 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,405 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,087 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.21% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.79% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 123,965

6,834

2,369

806 26,010

1,381

547

409 1,055

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,935

17,658

4,192

757

3,922

2,263

2,976

124 800

8,990

2,515

426

1,360

1,370

1,563

43 31

302

66

15

55

60

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 33,250

2,837

13,328

6,430

650

2,317

1,551

115 11,428

1,434

1,933

2,385

213

537

674

36 292

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,258

6,230

588

825

1,381

727

603

339 8,448

4,310

997

752

1,091

314

274

162 259

164

33

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,229

7,941

1,701

1,783

2,494 6,640

1,761

560

849

477 626

191

64

41

79 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,238

2,397

6,656

1,411

830 1,496

893

673

1,060

413 155

54

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,223

2,823

4,650

2,044

609

1,641 11,242

1,125

1,517

419

149

896 701

81

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 377,341 110,726 5,1007

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

