ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsYd8_0hX5kW3900

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.

Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Also in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague while guarding a federal building in Oakland.

Prosecutors said that on June 6, 2020, Carrillo ambushed sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County who were responding to a report of a van containing firearms and bomb-making materials. Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and several other law enforcement officials were wounded.

Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, was arrested after he ambushed officials in the community of Ben Lomond.

Prosecutors said Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, had ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists who connected online. Experts say the group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending U.S. civil war.

In February, Carrillo pleaded guilty to Underwood’s killing and admitted to posting messages on Facebook a day before the May 29, 2020, shooting in Oakland asking anyone if they were “down to boog” and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle from the back of a white van being driven by a man he connected with online.

“I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular,” Carrillo said then.

Carrillo fatally shot Underwood after opening fire on a guard shack as hundreds marched on the streets against police brutality following the May 2020 killing of Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In the California case, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., of Millbrae, drove the van, according to prosecutors. He faces federal charges of murder and attempted murder in the case.

A week after the shooting in Oakland, deputies arrested Carrillo shortly after he killed Gutzwiller.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
The Associated Press

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Ben Lomond, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said. Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets. The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized. Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
The Associated Press

California stalls scaled down bail reform after year's delay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state’s cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like ankle monitors or other conditions imposed to ensure they show up in court. It also would require that bail premiums be returned to suspects if charges are dismissed or no charges are filed within 60 days after the suspects’ arrest. Bail agencies would be allowed to keep 10% fee. The reform is “focused on those who are struggling from poverty and in the criminal justice system,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who carried the bill in the Assembly. She added later that “the bail system will survive.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Brutality#Us Air Force#Murder#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora. On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a residential area in Denver, police. Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a part at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver and, in Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near a supermarket, police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
DENVER, CO
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said a man was arrested Saturday night after threatening people by swinging a boxcutter at people. Francisco Villegas, 32, allegedly was in the area of Pearl Street and Tyler Street at around 11:05 p.m. when he started swinging a boxcutter near people. He got close to a few people before The post Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Associated Press

Hawaii closes last coal-fired power plant as ban begins

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday after 30 years in operation. The facility produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in a state of nearly 1.5 million people. “It really is about reducing greenhouse gases,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And this coal facility is one of the largest emitters. Taking it offline means that we’ll stop the 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases that were emitted annually.” Like other Pacific islands, the Hawaiian chain has suffered the cascading impacts of climate change. The state is experiencing the destruction of coral reefs from bleaching associated with increased ocean temperatures, rapid sea level rise, more intense storms and drought that is increasing the state’s wildfire risk.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
TECUMSEH, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy