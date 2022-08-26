Read full article on original website
Cooking Well With Diabetes Focuses On Food Choices, Healthy Food Preparation
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Diabetes continues to be a problem in Hopkins County. According to Countyhealthrankings.org, 12% of Hopkins County adults over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is that diabetes can be managed with some diligence. And more good news is that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County office, will be offering the 4-session “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series. A little-known fact is that I served on a revision team for the curriculum which garnered national honors at the National Health Outreach conference in Kansas City in May. (See related story by clicking here!)
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Aug. 29, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 29, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Mobile Athletic Training Room and Wildcat Tailgate.
Texas 4-H Year Officially Starts Sept. 1, Enrollment Currently Open
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Natural Resources and Agriculture, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas 4-H is an educational program for youth. The program uses activities to provide education under the principle of “learning by doing.” 4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization —empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4‑H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
Obituary – Grant Bible
A funeral service for Edward Grant Bible, age 98, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at League Street Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins and Ronald Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Steven Drachenberg, Mark Griffin, Gordon Bench, Kevin Wilkes, Tommy Panter, David Brock, Todd Kammerdiener and Ronald Owens serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Edward Grant Bible, a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend, departed this life August 30, 2022.
Hopkins County Hospital District Board Recommends Lower Tax Rate, Reviews Finances
Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors in their regular meeting Thursday evening recommended a tax rate for the 2022-2023 tax year that is roughly 2.5 cents less than the current tax rate and reviewed finances. Proposed Tax Rate. The hospital district’s tax rate for 25-cents for several years. The...
Flag Flying Parade Planned For Sept. 11
A “Flag Flying Parade” is planned for Sept. 11, 2022, in Sulphur Springs by a local group called Freedom Flyers. All are encouraged to show their patriotism by turning out along a designated parade route with flags starting at 4 p.m., with a flag parade slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Mark Maddox, president for the local group.
Open House Was Held at the Sulphur Springs Paris Junior College Campus
Cason Cowden attended open house at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus with his mom, Stephanie, center, and collected the robotic car and equipment he used when he participated in the recent robotics camp held at the campus. Helping him gather up his equipment was office manager Dana Smock, right. Paris...
MG, NH, Saltillo ISDs Earn As On Report Cards; All Other Rural Hopkins County Schools Earn Bs
Miller Grove, North Hopkins and Saltillo all earned As on school report cards, while all of the other rural Hopkins County schools received Bs from the state. Yantis ISD, located in nearby Wood County but which serves some Hopkins County students, received a C 2021-2022 accountability rating from Texas Education Agency.
Dike Man To Serve Commitment For Assault Of Public Servant Offense
A 52-year-old Dike man was taken into custody to serve a commitment for an assault on a public servant offense, and nine others were jailed on felony warrants over the last week. Arrested In District Court. Jerry Mack Price Jr. was taken into custody in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom...
Paulette White Nobles
The services for Mrs. Paulette White Nobles will be September 2, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 208 Fuller Street Sulphur Springs Texas 75482. The Celebration of Life will begin at 11AM. She will be laid to rest at East Caney Cemetery.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed For Third Time For Violating Probation
A 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed for the third time on a warrant for violating probation on a 2015 criminal activity charge, according to jail and arrest records. Zachary Van Nguyen was notified by his probation officer that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Nguyen arrived at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in on the charge. Deputy Isaac Foley took Nguyen into custody Aug. 29, 2022, and escorted him into the county jail, according to arrest reports.
2022 4-H Achievement Banquet: Carroll, Reyes Receive Awards For Outstanding Leadership
Each year, an achievement banquet is held to recognize Hopkins County 4-H members and leaders for their achievements and outstanding leadership over the past year. At the 2022 Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, Rylie Carroll and Tammy Reyes were honored for outstanding leadership, while the new county 4-H council officers were recognized, and several other 4-H members received certificates for their accomplishments.
5 Jailed In Hopkins On Felony Controlled Substance And Marijuana Charges
At least 5 people were jailed in Hopkins County over the last week on felony controlled substance and marijuana charges, including a woman found partially covered with towels and adult toys, a man with nearly 33 grams of THC edibles in his backpack and a teen with THC vape pens, according to arrest and jail reports.
Eddie Allison
A memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022, at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945, in Paris, Texas, to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022 includes:. Monday – Chicken Parmesan On a bed...
Michigan Pair Arrested After Counterfeit Cash, Marijuana Found During I-30 Stop
5 Memphis Men Jailed On Multiple Charges Each, Including Marijuana and ID fraud. A Michigan pair was arrested Friday morning after a trooper found counterfeit cash and marijuana in their vehicle during an I-30 traffic stop, according to arrest reports. Five men out of Memphis, Tennessee were also arrested one week earlier for having contraband that included a stolen firearm, marijuana, a controlled substance and ID that didn’t belong to them, according to jail and sheriff’s reports.
Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Overall B On 2021-2022 Report Card
Sulphur Springs ISD received an overall B on the 2021-2022 report card issued by Texas Education Agency, based on three domains: student achievement, school progress and how well the district is “closing the gaps.”. “We received an 88. I’m pretty excited about that and an 89 in progress too,”...
Jerry Don Huff
Jerry Don Huff, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Winnsboro surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 27, 1946, to Howard Edward Huff and Josephine Scarbrough in Grand Saline, Texas. He served in the United States Army for forty-one years from 1964-2005 and retired as a Sargent Major. During his service he was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Jerry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, American Ex-POW, and the VFW.
Chamber Connection – Aug. 24: Upcoming Events, Activities For All Tastes
Autumnal Offerings Include Stew Festival, Fall Softball Sign-Up, Photo Contest, Ribeye Roundup, CASA Zoom, Quilt Show. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, is still going on. We already have almost 70 entries with about a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email [email protected] or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.
Harry Leon Lewis
Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
