Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Cooking Well With Diabetes Focuses On Food Choices, Healthy Food Preparation

By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Diabetes continues to be a problem in Hopkins County. According to Countyhealthrankings.org, 12% of Hopkins County adults over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is that diabetes can be managed with some diligence. And more good news is that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County office, will be offering the 4-session “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series. A little-known fact is that I served on a revision team for the curriculum which garnered national honors at the National Health Outreach conference in Kansas City in May. (See related story by clicking here!)
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Texas 4-H Year Officially Starts Sept. 1, Enrollment Currently Open

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Natural Resources and Agriculture, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas 4-H is an educational program for youth. The program uses activities to provide education under the principle of “learning by doing.” 4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization —empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4‑H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Obituary – Grant Bible

A funeral service for Edward Grant Bible, age 98, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at League Street Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins and Ronald Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Steven Drachenberg, Mark Griffin, Gordon Bench, Kevin Wilkes, Tommy Panter, David Brock, Todd Kammerdiener and Ronald Owens serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Edward Grant Bible, a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend, departed this life August 30, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Flag Flying Parade Planned For Sept. 11

A “Flag Flying Parade” is planned for Sept. 11, 2022, in Sulphur Springs by a local group called Freedom Flyers. All are encouraged to show their patriotism by turning out along a designated parade route with flags starting at 4 p.m., with a flag parade slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Mark Maddox, president for the local group.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Paulette White Nobles

The services for Mrs. Paulette White Nobles will be September 2, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 208 Fuller Street Sulphur Springs Texas 75482. The Celebration of Life will begin at 11AM. She will be laid to rest at East Caney Cemetery.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed For Third Time For Violating Probation

A 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed for the third time on a warrant for violating probation on a 2015 criminal activity charge, according to jail and arrest records. Zachary Van Nguyen was notified by his probation officer that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Nguyen arrived at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in on the charge. Deputy Isaac Foley took Nguyen into custody Aug. 29, 2022, and escorted him into the county jail, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2022 4-H Achievement Banquet: Carroll, Reyes Receive Awards For Outstanding Leadership

Each year, an achievement banquet is held to recognize Hopkins County 4-H members and leaders for their achievements and outstanding leadership over the past year. At the 2022 Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, Rylie Carroll and Tammy Reyes were honored for outstanding leadership, while the new county 4-H council officers were recognized, and several other 4-H members received certificates for their accomplishments.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Eddie Allison

A memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022, at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945, in Paris, Texas, to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022 includes:. Monday – Chicken Parmesan On a bed...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Arrested After Counterfeit Cash, Marijuana Found During I-30 Stop

5 Memphis Men Jailed On Multiple Charges Each, Including Marijuana and ID fraud. A Michigan pair was arrested Friday morning after a trooper found counterfeit cash and marijuana in their vehicle during an I-30 traffic stop, according to arrest reports. Five men out of Memphis, Tennessee were also arrested one week earlier for having contraband that included a stolen firearm, marijuana, a controlled substance and ID that didn’t belong to them, according to jail and sheriff’s reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
KSST Radio

Jerry Don Huff

Jerry Don Huff, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Winnsboro surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 27, 1946, to Howard Edward Huff and Josephine Scarbrough in Grand Saline, Texas. He served in the United States Army for forty-one years from 1964-2005 and retired as a Sargent Major. During his service he was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Jerry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, American Ex-POW, and the VFW.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Aug. 24: Upcoming Events, Activities For All Tastes

Autumnal Offerings Include Stew Festival, Fall Softball Sign-Up, Photo Contest, Ribeye Roundup, CASA Zoom, Quilt Show. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, is still going on. We already have almost 70 entries with about a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email [email protected] or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Harry Leon Lewis

Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

