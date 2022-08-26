ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
twoclassychics.com

Ottens Canal in North Wildwood

When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Glassboro, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ

Friendship Park Playground in Millville offers a fenced-in, decently large area with a small playground area and a large area for kids to run around and some extras to keep them occupied. 10 Things to Know About Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ. As part of our challenge to write...
MILLVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Vehicles#Localevent#Labor Day Weekend#Classic Car#Food Truck#Vehicle Shows#Festival#Rowan University#University Boulevard
snjtoday.com

Sights Set on Fall, Winter

Here’s a sneak peek at the Main Street Vineland fall and winter lineup of activities. We’re just two months away from our seventh annual Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave, to take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. We get about 100 children and parents for a couple hours of holiday fun, games, and have a great time on The Ave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Philadelphia

Atlantic City to Install Hundreds More Surveillance Cameras

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Atlantic City is stepping up its focus on public safety by adding hundreds of new surveillance cameras. The cameras are part of a $5 million investment in public safety. The plan will see more than 250 city-owned cameras installed throughout the seaside resort – adding to the 158 cameras already located along the boardwalk.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Eight Charged In Southern New Jersey Weapon And Drug Investigation

The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County officials said. A ghost gun is a firearm that...
BRIDGETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy