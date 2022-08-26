Here’s a sneak peek at the Main Street Vineland fall and winter lineup of activities. We’re just two months away from our seventh annual Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave, to take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. We get about 100 children and parents for a couple hours of holiday fun, games, and have a great time on The Ave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO