Chicago teen carjacks 9 people at gunpoint within one day, police say
Chicago police say that a 17-year-old boy carjacked 11 people at gunpoint within the last two weeks, and said that nine of them happened on the same day. Police arrested the teenager on Tuesday after being identified by officials, according to FOX 32. CHICAGO BAKERY OWNER MAY LEAVE CITY AS...
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford on weapons charges, stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle. Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
No bail for teen accused of killing young mother, wounding her sister
A 16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old mother of two and seriously wounding her older sister was already under investigation for an earlier attack on the sister when he was arrested, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
cwbchicago.com
Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to prison for fatally shooting Officer Jacob Keltner in 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has learned his fate for fatally shooting Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner in 2019. Keltner, a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy, was part of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force that was trying to serve a warrant on Floyd E. Brown for burglary and parole violation charges.
1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County crash
A motorcyclist died after authorities say they crashed into a car in Somers in Kenosha County Tuesday evening.
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man
CHICAGO - A man is accused of shooting into a Humboldt Park restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar Friday night. Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St., around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
Aurora Bank of America robbed, suspect photo released
The FBI confirmed an Aurora bank was robbed Tuesday evening.
