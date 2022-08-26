ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop Harbor, IL

Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors

Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
