ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgrxe_0hX5gUiD00
Photo by Mike Lynn

By Mike Lynn

This past Thursday, Stroudsburg residents and visitors alike gathered in the courthouse square to be in attendance at the final concert in the square event of the 2022 season.

Watch Video: Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season

The Concerts in the Square are a tradition Stroudsburg adopted back in 2015 after Erica McCabe, the Vice President of Stroudsburg Borough Council, discussed the need for more family-centered music in community events with Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst. Since then, the Concerts in the Square have become a key part of Stroudsburg summers, and they keep improving.

Mayor Probst mentioned a notable change in the production of the Concerts in the Square events over the past couple of years. "We have Adam Courtney, who joined us. He's into music. He's a promoter. So he got us stages, and we turned it up a notch the last two years, said Probst. "We went 12 weeks this year instead of 10 because the demand is there."

Concerts in the Square were created with children in mind. "We did need a more family-friendly event for kids to experience music in our community," said McCabe. "So we have chalk art and kids running around and enjoying the local music and musicians."

U.S. Congressman Matt Cartwright also made a surprise visit during this time, "It's one of a lot of different points of pride of downtown Stroudsburg. I just got the last few songs from the band called Flying Blind, and they are wonderful. So wonderful that the people were out in the square in front of the courthouse dancing along to their songs." said Cartwright. "This is exactly the kind of community spirit you like to see and I'm proud to be a part of it."

The next Concerts in the Square Season Begins in June of 2023. Stroudsburg's courthouse square also hosts farmer's markets every Saturday. In addition, Stroudfest is coming up on September 3, and the Irish festival is on September 10.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pocono Update

Grierfest Hosts Open Mic For Stand-Ups Every Wednesday

Grierfest has teamed up with a local pub for a weekly open mic for stand-up comedians looking to break out. MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP | By now, if you live in the Poconos, you're probably familiar with Grierfest. Every few months, their events bring hilarious comics from all over the tri-state area to the Poconos to make us laugh. The only trouble is that the events sell out quickly, leaving many Pocono residents still thirsting for great comedy. To fill this void, Grierfest has teamed up with Werry's Pub in Marshalls Creek. Watch the interview.
STROUDSBURG, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Stroudsburg, PA
Government
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WOLF

St. Luke's Monroe Campus expansion groundbreaking

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network officially broke ground today on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus. Located just off Route 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. A ceremony to mark...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Mike Lynn
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of the Week - Nico

This week, a dog named Nico is the featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter. Nico is a 7-year-old adult dog of an unknown breed. He has been at the shelter for about a week. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic and getting along well with humans and animals. Nico has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is up to date with his shots. Nico is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $250. See video.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Nonprofit Just Wants To Care Back

Just Care Back, an area nonprofit, services families and individuals by providing goods that give them a hand up. BARTONSVILLE | On Thursday, August 25, at the Farm House Cafe’s grand opening the local nonprofit, Just Care Back was present, providing raffle prizes to raise money for their cause. WATCH VIDEO.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Square#Art#Flying
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital

PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Move-in day at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Hands were full, bins were stacked, and car trunks packed; all signs of college move-in day at East Stroudsburg University. "I'm pretty excited. Excited to start school again. It's nice to be back and going to class," incoming freshman Julia Frawley said. "I have done...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake

A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley

If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
15K+
Followers
636
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy