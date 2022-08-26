ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Wall Street Falls as Job Openings Data Adds to Rate Hike Jitters

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped 4.6% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed the central bank's determination to...
US News and World Report

Fed to Stay Focused on Inflation, Markets Will Be Volatile - UBS Global Wealth

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not back away from "talking tough" on the markets until there is significant progress on inflation, which will perpetuate volatility into mid-2023, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer said on Monday. Mark Haefele told the Reuters Global Markets Forum he saw...
Jerome Powell
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Reuters

Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market

Shockwave Medical has increased revenue guidance twice this year. Axsome's lead molecule just got FDA approval, and the stock has almost tripled in a year. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock has been going parabolic this year, thanks to a key label expansion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Intel is building a turnaround story around massive cash investments in chip-making facilities. Nokia is still a telecommunications giant, just more behind the scenes than you might be used to. Roku wins as long as the media-streaming industry keeps growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says

(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
US News and World Report

Russia Fines Streaming Service Twitch 3 Million Rbls -Agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russia on Tuesday fined streaming company Twitch 3 million roubles ($50,209) for refusing to remove a two-hour interview with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russian news agencies reported. Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 59.7500 roubles)
US News and World Report

Kremlin Slams EU Talk of Visa Ban on Russians as 'Irrational'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda. At a meeting in Prague this week, European Union foreign ministers will discuss calls from the Baltic...
US News and World Report

Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices

LONDON (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord...
NBC News

Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide a second week

Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
US News and World Report

Moscow Says Baltic States' 'Russophobia' Will Further Damage Ties

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in the three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities. In a forcefully worded statement, Moscow said Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were guilty of xenophobia, saying they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as "second-class...
US News and World Report

Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
US News and World Report

Russia Wants 24-Year Treason Sentence for Ex-Journalist Safronov - Defence

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested a 24-year jail term for former journalist Ivan Safronov, who is on trial for treason, his defence team said. Safronov covered military affairs for the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers before becoming an aide to the head of Russia's space agency two months before his arrest in July 2020.
