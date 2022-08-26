Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks slip in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes
Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks fell again Monday in a choppy session. So it looks like investors weren't completely ready to buy the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Falls as Job Openings Data Adds to Rate Hike Jitters
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped 4.6% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed the central bank's determination to...
CNBC
Dow closes 100 points lower as sell-off continues, surging Treasury yields reflect mounting rate fears
Stocks fell on Monday as traders fought to regain their footing from the prior week's sell-off amid increasing concerns over rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy. The Dow Industrial Average slid 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32,098.99. The S&P 500 slipped 0.67% to 4,030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.02% to 12,017.67.
US News and World Report
Fed to Stay Focused on Inflation, Markets Will Be Volatile - UBS Global Wealth
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not back away from "talking tough" on the markets until there is significant progress on inflation, which will perpetuate volatility into mid-2023, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer said on Monday. Mark Haefele told the Reuters Global Markets Forum he saw...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
Motley Fool
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Shockwave Medical has increased revenue guidance twice this year. Axsome's lead molecule just got FDA approval, and the stock has almost tripled in a year. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock has been going parabolic this year, thanks to a key label expansion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Intel is building a turnaround story around massive cash investments in chip-making facilities. Nokia is still a telecommunications giant, just more behind the scenes than you might be used to. Roku wins as long as the media-streaming industry keeps growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports
HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about $4 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has not put a dent in the OPEC nation's crude exports.
US News and World Report
Russia Fines Streaming Service Twitch 3 Million Rbls -Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russia on Tuesday fined streaming company Twitch 3 million roubles ($50,209) for refusing to remove a two-hour interview with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russian news agencies reported. Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 59.7500 roubles)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Kremlin Slams EU Talk of Visa Ban on Russians as 'Irrational'
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda. At a meeting in Prague this week, European Union foreign ministers will discuss calls from the Baltic...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices
LONDON (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord...
Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide a second week
Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
US News and World Report
Moscow Says Baltic States' 'Russophobia' Will Further Damage Ties
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in the three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities. In a forcefully worded statement, Moscow said Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were guilty of xenophobia, saying they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as "second-class...
US News and World Report
Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
US News and World Report
Russia Wants 24-Year Treason Sentence for Ex-Journalist Safronov - Defence
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested a 24-year jail term for former journalist Ivan Safronov, who is on trial for treason, his defence team said. Safronov covered military affairs for the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers before becoming an aide to the head of Russia's space agency two months before his arrest in July 2020.
TechCrunch
New rules for digital lenders in Kenya aim to weed out bad actors while bolstering sector growth
The chairman of the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya, Kevin Mutiso, sounded optimistic about the impending new regulatory environment, saying that it had already fostered investor confidence and will bolster growth in the sector. “The regulations have encouraged investors to come into our market, and I’m already aware of five...
Why the P/E Ratio Is Extra Useful to Investors During These Times
Prices alone can be deceiving.
Comments / 0