Dick Edgeman
Dick Edgeman, of Durant, Okla. passed from this life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born on Tuesday, February 15, 1949 in Freer, Texas to Kenneth Leroy Edgeman and Helen Jean (Fry) Scott. He married Joella “Diane” (Nelson) Edgeman on June 5, 1969 in...
Bryan County Teachers Meeting set for Friday at SE
DURANT – Bryan County teachers will have their annual get-together on Friday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, teachers and administrators from around the county will have the chance to visit with their counterparts, as well as receive encouragement and recognition as the 2022-2023 school year is underway.
