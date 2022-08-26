Read full article on original website
KLTV
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. Catch East...
KTRE
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2020, Angelina County took a $6 million loan with a tax note. The loan was for the purchasing materials for road work around the county. And on July 15, Angelina County Judge Keith Wright brought an agenda to the commissioners court to keep track on where those funds were going.
KTRE
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing. Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years. Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat,...
Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything
LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night. Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Major Road Project on US 59 Near Lufkin to Begin After Labor Day
A new road construction project on Highway 59 just north of Lufkin is set to start after Labor Day. This major venture will widen a section of Highway 59 in Redland, and it is expected to take a little over three years to complete. According to the Texas Department of...
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
KLTV
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
KLTV
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week, receiving around 8.75 inches of rain. Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
KLTV
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
KTRE
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
POLICE: East Texas man ran from officers, arrested for drug possession
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department. Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars. Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was […]
scttx.com
SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
kjas.com
Jasper Community Theatre building deemed unusable and unsavable
Jasper Community Theatre Director Theresa Belew revealed on Tuesday some sad news for local thespians and theater enthusiasts. The building that houses performances has been deemed unusable and unsavable. According to Belew, the building, which is actually an old railroad depot, was already in a declining state, but its Waterloo...
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and left the scene. Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, was charged for accident involving injury. The man was hit at the 1400 block of Dolph St. at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, according to...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
