Angelina County, TX

KLTV

Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot

Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. Catch East...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing. Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years. Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat,...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything

LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night. Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week, receiving around 8.75 inches of rain. Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“
ZAVALLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
RUSK, TX
KLTV

Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper Community Theatre building deemed unusable and unsavable

Jasper Community Theatre Director Theresa Belew revealed on Tuesday some sad news for local thespians and theater enthusiasts. The building that houses performances has been deemed unusable and unsavable. According to Belew, the building, which is actually an old railroad depot, was already in a declining state, but its Waterloo...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX

