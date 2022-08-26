ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting today, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
Remembering Marilyn Naparst, 86, dancer, artist, activist, free spirit

A Berkeley resident of 65 years, Marilyn Naparst died on Jan. 23 surrounded by her family at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, as the sun was setting over the East Bay hills. She had been an independent and spirited 86-year-old living alone in her beloved Craftsman home in North Berkeley until a massive stroke in August 2021. Between long hospitalizations we were able to bring her home with 24-hour care for six weeks, which included Halloween. That evening, we dressed her in Halloween finery, brought her to the front porch, and there she sat in her wheelchair with a bowl of candy in her lap for the many children passing by. Though she wasn’t able to talk, we’re sure that she enjoyed herself, because Marilyn delighted in children and in Halloween.
What you need to know about the money backing Berkeley elections

Election season feels like it’s just beginning to ramp up, but many candidates for local races have been raising money for months. As it has in the past, Berkeleyside plans to peel back the curtain on the city’s elections and follow the money. You can expect reporting on how much candidates are raising, who is financing campaigns and what kind of independent expenditure groups are operating behind the scenes.
