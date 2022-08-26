Read full article on original website
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season
Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Fans speculate Tom Brady got plastic surgery during mysterious 11-day absence
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 13 days away from kicking off their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. While the three-time MVP quarterback is "only" 20th on ESPN's annual top 100 players rankings, few would be surprised if the now-45-year-old turned in yet another MVP-caliber campaign.
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown
The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
Report: 49ers GM John Lynch 'prefers' not to face Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The final round of NFL roster cuts are due by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that he believed that the team was getting "pretty close" to cutting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. A couple of days later, it was reported that the...
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."
One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA・
Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo
Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks
Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA・
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Broncos LT Makes A Bold AFC West Prediction
The AFC of 2022 is the strongest conference the NFL has had in recent memory, and it could turn out to be the strongest conference the league has ever had in its history. Headlining the conference is the AFC West, which boasts four teams that are all thought to be Super Bowl contenders.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
