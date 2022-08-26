ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown

The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Steve Smith
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."

One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cin
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo

Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos LT Makes A Bold AFC West Prediction

The AFC of 2022 is the strongest conference the NFL has had in recent memory, and it could turn out to be the strongest conference the league has ever had in its history. Headlining the conference is the AFC West, which boasts four teams that are all thought to be Super Bowl contenders.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy