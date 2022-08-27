ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Angel Tari named Colorado's History Teacher of the Year

 5 days ago

Overland Trail Middle School's Angel Tari named Colorado's History Teacher of the Year 00:59

A celebration was held in the classroom of a Brighton school on Friday. Colorado's History Teacher of the Year Angel Tari was awarded in front of some of her students at Overland Trail Middle School.

Tari says she dreamed of being a lawyer when she was younger but she has never looked back after becoming a teacher.

The superintendent and others were there to join the surprise, and Tari said celebrating with some of her students was the best part.

"We live in a time where active citizenship is really required. We have a government system that relies on our families, our kids, our friends understanding how it functions and being active in its creation and participation. (Helping) people in the next generation learn how to be part of that is awesome," she said.

Along with the honor, Tari gets a $1,000 check. She also gets a full archive of American history books, and she is now in the running for National History Teacher of the Year .

