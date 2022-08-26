ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouFamFun

Free September Events

Summer is fading into autumn. Enjoy the change of seasons with these free September events. Is your family looking to kick off the fall season with weekend fun? Most of these fall festivals take place on weekends so you can likely pick a few to put on your calendar and hope your busy schedule works out! Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and September does not disappoint.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
baseballnews.com

Louisville’s McDonnell In Sun 45,000 Hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dan McDonnell is one of the elite college head baseball coaches at the University of Louisville. He has posted a 688-287-1 record in 16 years as an NCAA Div. I coach and led five Louisville teams to the College World Series. At every step along his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a “Free Family Fun Day” Saturday. What more is there to say?. There’s no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
