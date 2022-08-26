Read full article on original website
Free September Events
Summer is fading into autumn. Enjoy the change of seasons with these free September events. Is your family looking to kick off the fall season with weekend fun? Most of these fall festivals take place on weekends so you can likely pick a few to put on your calendar and hope your busy schedule works out! Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and September does not disappoint.
spectrumnews1.com
New 'Village Market' food hall coming to Paristown neighborhood in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, a new food hall concept will provide a different type of dining experience while addressing some issues like high prices and staffing shortages for small restaurant owners. The Village Market will be a new destination food spot in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood. What You...
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
baseballnews.com
Louisville’s McDonnell In Sun 45,000 Hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dan McDonnell is one of the elite college head baseball coaches at the University of Louisville. He has posted a 688-287-1 record in 16 years as an NCAA Div. I coach and led five Louisville teams to the College World Series. At every step along his...
WANE-TV
Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a “Free Family Fun Day” Saturday. What more is there to say?. There’s no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
wdrb.com
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
wdrb.com
Radcliff, Ky. movie theater, Showtime Cinemas, closing Sunday after decades in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple for entertainment in Radcliff, Ky. is shutting down on Sunday. Showtime Cinemas has been bringing the latest and greatest movies to Radcliff for decades, but after this weekend, its seats will remain empty. Some loyal customers are disappointed that the movie theater is closing for good.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
