NBC12

Petersburg police investigate shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday. Officers said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. Police said they are not looking for any suspects in the shooting incident. The investigation continues. The police did not release any additional information.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
STAFFORD, VA
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend. Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Make-A-Wish, Hanover Fire Dept. grant 7-year-old’s wish to be firefighter

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and the Hanover Fire Department grant a local child’s wish to be a Hanover firefighter. 7-year-old Javi is diagnosed with cancer, and he has always been interested in emergency responders and vehicles near his home, which inspired his wish. During Make-A-Wish Night...
HANOVER, VA
NBC12

Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads. The county is reducing speeding limits for over one hundred roads within the next year to help keep everyone safe. “Be aware. You’ll see maybe some of the orange flags, some signs that...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area was closed for an extended period of time but has reopened. Officials...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Henrico students return to classes Monday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was all hands on deck to get Henrico County students back into the classroom Monday. School officials say they’re dealing with a few challenges, including staffing shortages, but remain optimistic heading into the new school year. “It’s going to be a fantastic first day...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Kiara Thompson named region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond Public Schools science teacher received a special surprise of being recognized among the best educators in the state. Kiara Thompson of Thomas C. Boushall Middle School was named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1. The honor was certainly a surprise for Thompson. She...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fire tears through roof of Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Remembering the destruction of Hurricane Gaston 18 years later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen years ago on Aug. 30, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled out over the Richmond area in 2004, killing nine people and causing $130 million in damage. Shockoe Bottom was basically swallowed up when the city’s drainage system became overwhelmed by nearly a foot of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE

