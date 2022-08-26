An arrest has been made in connection with the February 2021 shooting of a father and son just south of the Heights, according to the Houston Police Department. Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court records. He was arrested on Aug. 20 and was out of jail on a $50,000 bond as of Monday, according to court records.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO