Houston, TX

theleadernews.com

Art Valet: First Saturday market returns this weekend

After a three-month hiatus, Saturday marks the return of First Saturday Arts Market to 540 W. 19th St., from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This is painful to write; weather permitting. And that's when he climbed back on his soapbox. First Saturday Arts Market is my monthly outdoor fine art market...
theleadernews.com

Heights High School band headed to Chicago Thanksgiving parade

When Heights High School band director Antwuan Walters made the decision in February to submit an application for his students to perform in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade, he wasn't sure what to expect and didn't tell anyone else about it. In essence, he said he didn't want...
theleadernews.com

New apartment complex begins construction in Garden Oaks

The local area is bustling with new developments and living spaces, and another one is set to become available late next year. Developer Mill Creek Residential began construction on the Modera Garden Oaks, a planned five-story apartment complex that is anticipated to be ready for move-ins in late 2023, on Aug. 25 according to a news release from the developer.
theleadernews.com

Arrest made in highway shooting of father, son

An arrest has been made in connection with the February 2021 shooting of a father and son just south of the Heights, according to the Houston Police Department. Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court records. He was arrested on Aug. 20 and was out of jail on a $50,000 bond as of Monday, according to court records.
