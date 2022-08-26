Read full article on original website
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visits MCC to tout success of Michigan Reconnect
A debt free college education. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at Mott Community College Wednesday putting the spotlight on new grants for the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. The programs cover college tuition to help adult students complete a college degree. They were first launched in 2021 and...
Bay City teachers reached three-year labor contract with district
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers at Bay City Public Schools reached a new three-year labor contract with the district as the new school year begins. The new Bay City Education Association contract was ratified during a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. The deal includes a 10% salary...
Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
AAA offers free tows to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan gets $50 million to repair roads damaged in Edenville Dam disaster
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan is receiving $50 million to repair and rebuild roads damaged in the Edenville Dam disaster more than two years ago. The Federal Highway Administration is sending Michigan the third most funding from an emergency relief funding program, which reimburses states for infrastructure losses attributed to climate change.
Resident looks to preserve fallen century old historic tree
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Living near a cemetery may not appeal to everyone, but for the last 30 years Gary Bernard’s home sits across the street from Glenwood Historical Cemetery. That is one Michigan’s oldest cemeteries and he tends to visit it frequently. “A lot of people...
Newsmaker: First update to city of Flint zoning ordinance since 1974 adopted by the city council
Nwsmaker: First update to city of Flint zoning ordinance since 1974. The director of planning and development for the city of Flint joins Dawn Jones for this week's Newsmaker to discuss the recent adoption of Flint's new zoning ordinance. Representatives from Flint Residents for Stronger Neighborhoods are also a part...
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Mt. Morris, parts of two townships
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mt. Morris and parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships are under a boil water advisory until further notice because of multiple water main breaks. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office, which operates the county water system, said a valve used to...
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire. The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports...
Saginaw police officers charged after March incident will remain on the job
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers from the Saginaw Police Department are facing misdemeanor charges for their actions at the scene where a Michigan State Police trooper allegedly punched a handcuffed man. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is charging officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez with misdemeanor willful neglect of...
Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity. The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Missing juvenile related to homicide investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw on Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say the girl was reported missing around 6:15 a.m. from a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. A short time later, the girl's body was located in an empty lot near the intersection of 12th and Anneseley streets.
4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
New developments in police-involved shooting in Bangor
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It happened at Bangor Downs Apartments when the Bay County Sheriff's department responded to a call that there was a shooting. A deputy shot and killed a man inside an apartment after police say the 18-year old presented what Michigan State Police call a deadly threat. Officers also found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.
Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Midland County residents cleaning up after storm damages homes
MIDLAND COUNTY (WJRT) - Midland County was one of the hardest hit areas for storm damage in Mid-Michigan on Monday. Lightning is suspected of starting a house fire. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and no other injuries were reported from the storm, but a woman said she is thankful to be alive.
