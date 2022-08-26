LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

LANSING, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO