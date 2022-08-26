ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
GOLF
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’

BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup financial trifecta, Tiger Woods’ surprising playing commitment and the worst celebrity golfer on the planet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re jealous of Rory McIlroy, sure, but also Harry Diamond. The dude lugged around his buddy’s bag for four days and made nearly $2 million. Forget about being jealous, I’m more mad that none of my friends growing up went on to become a big-time golfer so I could ride his coattails, or, rather, ride his (sponsored) polos. In any event, Rory and Harry are rich(er), and I’m still writing about them, so here’s what else has us talking.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why did Cameron Smith jump to LIV Golf? It was more than money he says

Cameron Smith says his decision to join LIV Golf, a move made official on Tuesday after weeks of speculation, was motivated by the desire to spend several months each year in his native Australia. The World No. 2 and Open champion was the biggest of the six signings LIV Golf...
GOLF
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup
Golf Digest

Harold Varner III was brutally honest about why he joined LIV Golf

Professional golfers leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf have been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism in recent months. First it was the source of the money for the renegade league. Then it was for choosing the money over history. And lately, the biggest knock has been that guys just aren't being honest about what drove their decision (HINT: Cha-ching!).
GOLF
Golf Digest

It sounds like Harold Varner III's wife had final say on his decision to go to LIV Golf

On Tuesday, Harold Varner III made the semi-shocking announcement that he'd signed with LIV Golf, a decision that undoubtedly kept him up at night (there were even reports Michael Jordan had talked him out of it). Ultimately, though, he admitted it was for financial reasons, which has earned him much more respect than some of his peers who have attempted to justify their jump to LIV for other reasons.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Gary Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, rips Cam Smith and LIV Golf

LIV Golf is no stranger to criticism. The latest shot at the Saudi-backed circuit, however, could be considered friendly fire. Gary Player was the latest golf personality to come at the fledgling circuit, calling LIV a “tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future” during an interview with BBC 5 radio.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut

Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it

Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Our 2022 PGA Tour end-of-season awards

The PGA Tour season has come to a close, and given all the existential angst that surrounded this year, it feels like the sport needs to take a collective cigarette break. But before you light that heater and this season falls into the past, let's hand out awards for the 2022 campaign:
GOLF
Golf Digest

Don’t knock LIV Golf’s team format as stars contend there are numerous reasons why it’s compelling and fresh

BOLTON, Mass. — Cameron Smith called it “the future” of golf. Anirban Lahiri predicts it could wake a sleeping giant within India’s sports-loving population of 1.4 billion people. Harold Varner III said it could end the Friday afternoon surrender. LIV Golf’s team aspect may be how the series can separate itself from world golf’s more established tours, but how legitimate is it?
GOLF
Golf Digest

Our equipment editor's search for the best driver for an average woman golfer

I hadn’t seen my mom play in a few years. Living 700 miles apart, Covid and, well, life, worked against us teeing it up. She’s now 87 and she came to golf only in her 60s as a way to spend more time with Dad. She still plays once or twice a week, along with her daily walks, yard work and other chores that make her seem way fitter than I feel at nearly 30 years her junior. She has fun playing, but I wanted to see if I could get her a little more distance off the tee. Considerate son? Yes, but mostly equipment geek doing a little experimenting.
BEAVERTON, OR
Golf Digest

Europeans change qualification for Ryder Cup, seemingly leave door open for LIV Golf members

The European Ryder Cup team has made changes to its qualification process for the 2023 match in Italy. And it doesn’t quite shut the door on LIV Golf members. On Tuesday morning, Team Europe announced it will follow the United States' lead with six players earning their way to the 12-man team through automatic bids and six captain's picks for Luke Donald to use to round out the roster. How qualification points are earned has been altered as well; in previous years there was a ratio of 6:1 (12,000 points to 2,000 points) between what was up for grabs at the highest-ranked events (majors) and rank-and-file tournaments. Under the new system, that ratio is down to 4:1, and are broken down by the following criteria:
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy