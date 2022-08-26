I hadn’t seen my mom play in a few years. Living 700 miles apart, Covid and, well, life, worked against us teeing it up. She’s now 87 and she came to golf only in her 60s as a way to spend more time with Dad. She still plays once or twice a week, along with her daily walks, yard work and other chores that make her seem way fitter than I feel at nearly 30 years her junior. She has fun playing, but I wanted to see if I could get her a little more distance off the tee. Considerate son? Yes, but mostly equipment geek doing a little experimenting.

