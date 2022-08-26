Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
Golf Digest
Morgan Pressel doesn’t believe LPGA can ‘survive what the PGA Tour is going through’
Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel addressed the media Wednesday in Sylvania, Ohio to talk about the Solheim Cup. Lewis will captain the U.S. squad in 2023 and Pressel will be one of her trusted vice captains. The two have combined to play in 10 Solheim Cups for the red, white and blue.
Golf Digest
Man buys drinks for entire flight after making hole-in-one, earns instant legend status
Admittedly, we don't know much about the hero of this story. Well, we know that his name is Tod. And that he recently made a hole-in-one. And that, most importantly, he went well above and beyond the typical buy-a-round-of-drinks move after you make a hole-in-one. We know all this thanks...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’
BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup financial trifecta, Tiger Woods’ surprising playing commitment and the worst celebrity golfer on the planet
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re jealous of Rory McIlroy, sure, but also Harry Diamond. The dude lugged around his buddy’s bag for four days and made nearly $2 million. Forget about being jealous, I’m more mad that none of my friends growing up went on to become a big-time golfer so I could ride his coattails, or, rather, ride his (sponsored) polos. In any event, Rory and Harry are rich(er), and I’m still writing about them, so here’s what else has us talking.
Golf Digest
Why did Cameron Smith jump to LIV Golf? It was more than money he says
Cameron Smith says his decision to join LIV Golf, a move made official on Tuesday after weeks of speculation, was motivated by the desire to spend several months each year in his native Australia. The World No. 2 and Open champion was the biggest of the six signings LIV Golf...
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Golf Digest
Harold Varner III was brutally honest about why he joined LIV Golf
Professional golfers leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf have been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism in recent months. First it was the source of the money for the renegade league. Then it was for choosing the money over history. And lately, the biggest knock has been that guys just aren't being honest about what drove their decision (HINT: Cha-ching!).
Golf Digest
It sounds like Harold Varner III's wife had final say on his decision to go to LIV Golf
On Tuesday, Harold Varner III made the semi-shocking announcement that he'd signed with LIV Golf, a decision that undoubtedly kept him up at night (there were even reports Michael Jordan had talked him out of it). Ultimately, though, he admitted it was for financial reasons, which has earned him much more respect than some of his peers who have attempted to justify their jump to LIV for other reasons.
Golf Digest
Gary Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, rips Cam Smith and LIV Golf
LIV Golf is no stranger to criticism. The latest shot at the Saudi-backed circuit, however, could be considered friendly fire. Gary Player was the latest golf personality to come at the fledgling circuit, calling LIV a “tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future” during an interview with BBC 5 radio.
Golf Digest
Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut
Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
Golf.com
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it
Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
Golf Digest
Our 2022 PGA Tour end-of-season awards
The PGA Tour season has come to a close, and given all the existential angst that surrounded this year, it feels like the sport needs to take a collective cigarette break. But before you light that heater and this season falls into the past, let's hand out awards for the 2022 campaign:
Golf Digest
Don’t knock LIV Golf’s team format as stars contend there are numerous reasons why it’s compelling and fresh
BOLTON, Mass. — Cameron Smith called it “the future” of golf. Anirban Lahiri predicts it could wake a sleeping giant within India’s sports-loving population of 1.4 billion people. Harold Varner III said it could end the Friday afternoon surrender. LIV Golf’s team aspect may be how the series can separate itself from world golf’s more established tours, but how legitimate is it?
Golf Digest
The 10 strangest, most notable, and informative stats from the 2021-22 PGA Tour season
Another PGA Tour season has come and gone, glory and riches have been bestowed, and now it's to delve into the numbers and see what gems we can unearth. From the big important number to the obscure oddball stats, here are 10 of the most eye-popping figures from a wild year in golf.
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith is the betting favorite against a surprisingly good LIV Golf field this week in Boston
To no one's surprise, Cameron Smith is the betting favorite for this week's LIV Golf event in Boston. The World No. 2 is easily the No. 1 player to be poached from the PGA Tour, and he'll make his debut in the new league beginning Friday. What may come as a surprise, however, is just how good the field he'll be facing will be.
Golf Digest
Our equipment editor's search for the best driver for an average woman golfer
I hadn’t seen my mom play in a few years. Living 700 miles apart, Covid and, well, life, worked against us teeing it up. She’s now 87 and she came to golf only in her 60s as a way to spend more time with Dad. She still plays once or twice a week, along with her daily walks, yard work and other chores that make her seem way fitter than I feel at nearly 30 years her junior. She has fun playing, but I wanted to see if I could get her a little more distance off the tee. Considerate son? Yes, but mostly equipment geek doing a little experimenting.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour University announces more benefits for college seniors starting with the Class of 2023
The PGA Tour announced Wednesday significant changes to its PGA Tour University program, adding more benefits for college seniors looking to get a head start once turning professional. Starting immediately, in what is the fledgling program’s third season, five more players will earn added benefits for their final standing on...
Golf Digest
Europeans change qualification for Ryder Cup, seemingly leave door open for LIV Golf members
The European Ryder Cup team has made changes to its qualification process for the 2023 match in Italy. And it doesn’t quite shut the door on LIV Golf members. On Tuesday morning, Team Europe announced it will follow the United States' lead with six players earning their way to the 12-man team through automatic bids and six captain's picks for Luke Donald to use to round out the roster. How qualification points are earned has been altered as well; in previous years there was a ratio of 6:1 (12,000 points to 2,000 points) between what was up for grabs at the highest-ranked events (majors) and rank-and-file tournaments. Under the new system, that ratio is down to 4:1, and are broken down by the following criteria:
