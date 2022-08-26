ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

St. Louis Toddler Dies After Shooting Himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy has died after shooting himself in the head with a handgun. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital.
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Officer Dragged by Car When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Florida: Cops

Authorities say a police officer in Florida was dragged when a driver took off in the middle of a traffic stop. It happened in Port St. Lucie where police say officers pulled over 19-year-old Dylan Morgan. He allegedly told the officer he was afraid of the police. When asked if he had anything on him, he handed over a bag of marijuana, but that’s when cops say he stopped complying. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
One in custody in Bethalto shooting

The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
