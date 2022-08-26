Authorities say a police officer in Florida was dragged when a driver took off in the middle of a traffic stop. It happened in Port St. Lucie where police say officers pulled over 19-year-old Dylan Morgan. He allegedly told the officer he was afraid of the police. When asked if he had anything on him, he handed over a bag of marijuana, but that’s when cops say he stopped complying. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO