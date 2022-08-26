Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
Related
KTTS
St. Louis Toddler Dies After Shooting Himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy has died after shooting himself in the head with a handgun. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital.
KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Many in St. Louis calls for action after 2-year-old shoots himself
A two-year-old died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Man shot in north St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting that took place early Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former police officer fined $10,000 after admitting to assault of woman at DMV
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former Northwoods police officer was fined $10,000 after he admitted to punching a woman multiple times after trying to break up a fight at the DMV. Michael Bennett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law in...
Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes
More than a month after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver near Ted Drewes, prosecutors have announced charges against a suspect.
insideedition.com
Officer Dragged by Car When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Florida: Cops
Authorities say a police officer in Florida was dragged when a driver took off in the middle of a traffic stop. It happened in Port St. Lucie where police say officers pulled over 19-year-old Dylan Morgan. He allegedly told the officer he was afraid of the police. When asked if he had anything on him, he handed over a bag of marijuana, but that’s when cops say he stopped complying. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Former officer fined $10,000 for assaulting customer at Florissant DMV
A former police officer in north St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after admitting to attacking a customer at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office in April 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 shot, 1 killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and one person was killed Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
Police arrest convicted felon with gun aboard St. Louis Co. MetroLink system
A man aboard the MetroLink system in St. Louis County attempted to pull a gun while police confronted him about a smoking violation.
advantagenews.com
One in custody in Bethalto shooting
The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
Child dies after shooting himself in the head, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a young child shot himself in the head, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police told 5 On Your Side they received a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Melvin Drive Wednesday around 1 p.m. Investigators said a 1-year-old boy shot himself in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
St. Charles Co. police looking for missing teenagers
The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding two missing teenagers.
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
Thieves ram cars through Academy Sports stores in Metro East, St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Police are investigating after suspects drove vehicles through two Academy Sports locations in the St. Louis area early Wednesday and attempted to gain access to gun cases. The St. Peters Police Department said a silver Hyundai rammed through the front door of the Academy Sports...
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 6