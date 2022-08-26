Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mercy ER doctor: We need to destigmatize fentanyl addiction
A Mercy Health emergency room doctor is encouraging people who suspect a friend or loved one is struggling with opioid addiction to ask them about what’s going on in their lives and not be accusatory.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0