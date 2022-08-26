Maren Morris Calls Brittany Aldean “Insurrection Barbie” After Gender Comment About Tomboy Phase

Harper Smith

Gotta love a little country music celebrity drama, right?

Brittany Aldean, the wife of Jason Aldean, recently shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products.

A fashion and beauty influencer of sorts, it was a rather simple timeline of her putting on makeup.

But the caption read:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life”

The post garnered a number of likes and comments with Jason responding:

“Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Raelynn commented with heart eye emojis, Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, commented with heart eyes as well, along with several other beauty influencers.

However, the post didn’t go over quite so well for the likes of other country artists, including Cassadee Pope, who shared to Twitter:

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging.

But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren Morris also responded to Pope’s tweet:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ons and zip it, insurrection Barbie.”

Needless to say, I don’t think you’ll see Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope at a Jason Aldean party anytime soon…

Jason Aldean: “If You’re A Conservative In This Business, You’re Not Allowed To Speak”

It’s no secret where Jason Aldean stands on the political spectrum, but according to him, he isn’t alone.

He’s just one of the few Conservative country artists that are willing to speak up about it.

It’s also no secret, he’s not a fan of President Joe Biden…

Last fall, his wife Brittany shared a picture of herself rocking an “Anti Biden Social Club” t-shirt from the “Unvaxxed Collection” of the apparel company called Daddy T 45, an obvious reference to the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

She also wore an “Impeach 46” shirt and shared a picture of her kids, Navy and Memphis, rocking “Hidin’ From Biden” shirts.

Jason later called out Governor Gavin Newsom for California’s mandatory vaccine mandate for middle and high school kids to attend school, and followed it up with a post stating that he would never apologize for his beliefs.

But in a more recent interview with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Jason opened up on his fear (or lack thereof) of being canceled for his outspoken Conservative beliefs, and his newfound role as the “Conservative country spokesperson” so to speak, citing that he’s never been one to start shit for the sake of stirring the pot, but also that if nobody gonna stand up for opposing views, he’ll be the guy to do it.

“I think people know where I stand politically, I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start trying to stir the pot just to stir the pot. If there’s something I want to say, something I feel like I want to address, then I’ll do that.

At some point it’s gotten to where if you’re a conservative in this business, you’re not allowed to speak. Trust me, I have a lot of friends in this business that think the way I think, and a lot of them are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash or whatever the case may be.

To me it’s hard for to go lay my head down at night with a clear conscience, feeling like I’m a coward for not saying the things that I want to say or I feel like need to be said.

And if people don’t agree with him, he says that’s fine… but at the end of the day, he says that being a country music star doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have thoughts and opinions about what’s going on in the world:

From that, let the chips fall where they may. People are gonna have their opinion about whatever I say or think, and that’s completely fine, you don’t have to agree with me. I don’t expect everybody to agree with me.

But I also have a voice and an opinion just like everybody else and there’s times when I feel like I don’t have a choice but to speak up or say something, because I feel like nobody else in the industry or not a lot of people in our industry do that for fear, and I feel like somebody has got to be that guy.

And if it’s me, then that’s fine.”

Jason’s wife Brittany also launched a limited-edition, pro-Conservative clothing line, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Special Forces Charitable Trust, an organization dedicated to helping military families.

The items have since sold out.

Jason Aldean Releases ‘Macon, Georgia’ Double Album

Titled Macon, Georgia Aldean’s double album is a nod to his hometown which Aldean says has heavily influenced his career:

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it’s no different…especially from a music standpoint.

My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background.

Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”

The first half, titled Macon, was released on November 12th.

Macon included his Carrie Underwood duet, “If I Didn’t Love You” as well as nine other new songs, in addition to five live performance cuts including “Amarillo Sky,” “Big Green Tractor,” “My Kinda Party,” and more.

The second half of the album, Georgia, was released in April.

Georgia includes 15 songs, 10 new ones and 5 live cuts, however the live hits are singles from later in his career like “Any Ol’ Barstool,” “Rearview Town,” and more.