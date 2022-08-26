Read full article on original website
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Santa Cops of Larimer County is in search of a new home, and they want your help. Previously located at the Outlets in Loveland, Santa Cops had 5,300 square feet for their vast inventory. However, since the Outlets at Loveland closed, they have been in search of a new space.
The City of Fort Collins has had this plan for Linden Street in Old Town on the books since 2014. They began construction in February of 2022; now, the job is all but complete. The businesses along this portion of Linden in Old Town must be elated, now that the...
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
In my household almost every special occasion is marked with a delicious bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. As you can see in this photo of me, my dog, and my Nothing Bundt Cake! If you haven't tried one you can try one for free tomorrow!. It's Nothing Bundt Cakes...
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time will be performing for what's expected to be a Sold-Out crowd. The timing couldn't be better, as the new trailer for the Roku Channel's "Weird Al" biopic was recently released. Just about everybody loves Al, and Union Colony Civic Center will be a great venue for this scaled-down, intimate show.
Controversial Denver Talker Peter Boyles Returns To KNUS For Weekly Show.
Peter Boyles, dubbed the Dean of Denver talk show hosts, is returning to the Mile High City airwaves for a new weekly show. Boyles, who retired April 1 after decades in the market, will host Saturdays, 9am-12noon on Salem Media Group news/talk KNUS (710), starting Sept. 10. That’s where the often-controversial personality was heard in morning drive from 2013 until five months ago.
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
With inflation the way that it is, and gas prices still being high, it's no wonder that Coloradans are looking for ways to stretch the "mighty" dollar. Remember those days of actually clipping coupons out of the newspaper? I'm sure a little of that still happens today, but mostly it's all about those digital coupons or coupon codes you enter online. I'm guessing scissor companies are one of the industries feeling the pinch of the digital age, because of this.
Bob from Windsor wants to know the reasoning behind the bridge configurations for I-25 and Highways 402 and 56 changing.
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
It's always awesome to hear about young people doing great things. This young person has been at it for for seven years already; now the stakes have been "upped." It started out small, just a fun "do something good" gesture, which brought in $400 in it's first year. After her mom was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer, she decided it was time to go "bigger" (which she did,) and now she's been encouraged to go even higher.
What could be more fun than combining Fort Collins' love of craft beer than combining it with America's favorite game show? We've done just that, give it a shot. You've love to play "Wheel of Fortune" at home, we have the chance to play right now with your knowledge of the breweries in Fort Collins. You may want to have one of their delicious beers in front of you, while you do.
On the morning of August 25, Fort Collins' Beattie Elementary was placed on secure status, after an unwanted visitor was seen wandering near the school's grounds. Just a bit after school started for the day, a resident called Fort Collins Police to report a bear that was actively roaming in the area of 3000 Meadowlark Avenue.
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
