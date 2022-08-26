ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue

If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'

The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal

Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones

Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

