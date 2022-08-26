Read full article on original website
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
Aaron Rodgers delivers message to Fresno State football team
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper shares how a recent message from Aaron Rodgers has fueled the Bulldogs going into the season. Rodgers starred in college at Cal for coach Jeff Tedford, who is now back as Fresno State's heaï¿½
Penn State freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton prepared for spotlight
Standing on the Beaver Stadium field, practices dwindling before 2022 kickoff, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider didn't shy away from contributing toward the preseason expectations that have piled up on a freshman pair in his position room. "Some kids it takes 2-3 years," Seider said. "They are the...
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal
Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
Late Kick: Oklahoma State could be on upset alert against Central Michigan in week 1
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oklahoma State could be on upset alert against Central Michigan.
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
